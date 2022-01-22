Local college basketball roundup: Chattanooga rallies past VMI

LEXINGTON — First-place Chattanooga scored the final five points of the game to rally past VMI 78-74 in Southern Conference basketball action Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 25 points and six steals for the Mocs (16-4, 6-1), while Honor Huff tallied 25 points for the Keydets (11-9, 4-4).

Trey Bonham scored to give VMI a 74-73 lead with 1:24 left, but Smith answered with a jumper. David Jean-Baptiste stole the ball and made two free throws to extend the lead to 77-74 with 16 seconds to go. After VMI's Kamdyn Curfman missed a 3-pointer, Darius Banks made one of two free throws.

Jake Stephens had 20 points for VMI, while Curfman added 16 points and four 3-pointers.

MEN

UNC Asheville 78, Radford 74 OT

RADFORD — Tennessee transfer Drew Pember had 41 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3) past the Highlanders (6-12, 2-4).

Pember tied former Rockbridge County and UNC Asheville standout Andrew Rowsey for the most points ever scored by an opposing player at the Dedmon Center.

It was the Bulldogs' first win at Radford since December 2014.

Josiah Jeffers scored to give Radford a 64-62 lead with six seconds left in regulation, but Trent Stephney made a jumper with six-tenths of a second left to force overtime.

Jeffers later made two free throws to give Radford a 71-70 lead with 3:09 left in OT, but the Bulldogs scored six straight points to take the lead.

Rashun Williams had 18 points for Radford, while Dravon Mangum had 16 points.

No. 1 Randolph-Macon 86, Ferrum 48

FERRUM — Buzz Anthony scored 17 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (13-1, 5-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-10, 0-6).

Darius Kemp had 17 points for Ferrum, while Taqwain Drummond added 15 points.

Pfeiffer 85, SVU 76

MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Taylan Rowe had 19 points and six 3-pointers to lead Pfeiffer (5-4) past the Knights (7-8).

Conner Marchant had 23 points for SVU, while Malakai Olson tallied 17 points.

WOMEN

Roanoke 82, Virginia Wesleyan 52

Renee Alquiza scored 22 points to lead the host Maroons (11-2, 6-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (3-14, 0-10).

Morgan Micallef had 15 points for Roanoke.

W&L 87, Hollins 65

LEXINGTON — Kate Groninger had 16 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Generals (11-3, 8-0 ODAC) to their sixth straight win.

Megan Horn had 14 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for W&L, which earned its 16th straight home win.

Kayla Surles scored 22 points for Hollins (6-5, 2-4). Tia Tucker added 21 points.

Shenandoah 94, Ferrum 59

WINCHESTER — Sarah Sondrol tallied 18 points to lead the Hornets (9-4, 4-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-12, 3-7).

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 19 points for Ferrum, while Aisha Martin added 13 points.

Campbell 58, Radford 41

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Faith Price scored 15 points to lead the Camels (12-3, 6-0 Big South) past the Highlanders (4-11, 0-4).

NOTES

Tech women's game rescheduled

The ACC announced that the Virginia Tech women's basketball team's home game against Clemson has been rescheduled for Feb. 8. The game will tip off at 6 p.m.

The teams' game last Sunday was postponed because of the snowstorm.

UVa women's game ppd.

The ACC announced that the Virginia women's basketball team's Tuesday home game against Notre Dame has been postponed.

Neither team has COVID-19 issues. The postponement was for scheduling reasons; it means UVa no longer has to play six games in a 13-day span.

SVU women's game ppd.

The SVU women's basketball team did not play its Saturday game at William Peace because of a winter storm in Raleigh, North Carolina.