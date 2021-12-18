Local college basketball roundup: Davidson beats Radford men

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Foster Loyer scored 24 points to lead the Davidson men's basketball team to a 74-54 win over Radford on Saturday.

The Wildcats (8-2) won their seventh straight game. They shot 55.1% from the field.

Shaquan Jules and Bryan Hart tallied 12 points apiece for the Highlanders (4-8). Injured guard Josiah Jeffers missed his second straight game.

Radford shot just 39.6% from the field and turned the ball over 20 times.

MEN

VMI game canceled

VMI announced Friday night that Wednesday's game at Hampton has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in Hampton's program.

Hampton announced earlier Friday it was pausing all men's basketball activities because of a positive COVID-19 test on the team. Hampton had to withdraw from Saturday's nationally televised HBCU doubleheader in New Jersey.

Maryville 84, Ferrum 47

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — JR Sanders scored 15 points Saturday to lead the Scots (8-1) to a win on the first day of the Hampden-Sydney Classic.

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 17 points and four 3-pointers for Ferrum (4-5).

Ferrum shot just 28.6% from the field and turned the ball over 25 times.

WOMEN

College of Charleston 77, Radford 59

CONWAY, S.C. — Anika McGarity scored 22 points Saturday to lead the Cougars (7-3) past the Highlanders (4-6) on the first day of Coastal Carolina's Christmas Classic.

Arynn Eady had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars.

Bridget Birkhead scored 18 points and sank four 3-pointers for Radford.

Radford turned the ball over 26 times.

SVU 79, Oglethorpe 39

ATLANTA — Addison Newman scored 16 points Saturday to lead the Knights (8-3) past the Stormy Petrels (3-9) on the final day of Oglethorpe's Holiday Classic.

Emma Camden added 13 points, four steals and seven rebounds for SVU, which won its fifth straight game. Courtney McKrola had 11 points.

On Friday, SVU beat Centre 73-63. McKrola had 18 points and four blocks. Katie Garrish had 14 points and four blocks. Savanna Christensen added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Camden had 12 points.

Maryville 75, Ferrum 51

FERRUM — Jordan Heifner tallied 20 points Friday to lead the Scots (4-6) past the Panthers (4-7).

Aisha Martin had 18 points for Ferrum. Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) added 12 points. DeMeisha Canada had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ferrum shot just 34% from the field and turned the ball over 24 times.