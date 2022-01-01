Local college basketball roundup: Draper lifts No. 10 Roanoke

Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 26 points, 11 rebounds, four 3-pointers and four assists Friday to lead the 10th-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to an 87-66 win over Buena Vista on the final day of Roanoke's Cregger Invitational.

Roanoke (9-2) won the Cregger title by going 2-0 in the three-team, round-robin event. Draper, who had a double-double in each of his team's wins, was named the Cregger most valuable player.

Zach Rosenthal had 11 points off the bench for the Maroons.

Roanoke shot 52.4% from the field to the visitors' 36.4%.

The Beavers (5-8) from Iowa jumped to a 14-4 lead, but Roanoke led 48-27 at halftime.

MEN

Ferrum 79, Brevard 66

BREVARD, N.C. — Bryce Hall and Ayden Gamble scored 16 points apiece Friday to lead the Panthers (5-6) past the Tornado (2-7).

Darius Kemp tallied 12 points for Ferrum.

The Panthers led the entire second half.

Ferrum outrebounded Brevard 38-24.

No. 12 CNU 74, SVU 65

NEWPORT NEWS — Jahn Hines had 23 points and five assists Friday to lead Christopher Newport (12-2) past the Knights (6-6) on the final day of CNU's Captains Shootout.

CNU beat SVU for the 12th straight time.

Darian Peterson had 12 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks and four steals for CNU, which won its ninth straight game.

Elliot Spencer tallied 17 points for Southern Virginia, while Conner Marchant added 15 points.

Down 54-51 with 8:36 to go, CNU went on an 11-0 run to grab a 62-54 lead with 4:14 left. CNU led the rest of the way.

CNU outrebounded SVU 44-31.

NOTE

Radford women's game ppd.

The Radford women's basketball team's home game Saturday against Winthop was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Winthrop program.