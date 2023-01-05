Local college basketball roundup: Ferrum men win in double OT

FERRUM — Deshone Hicks had 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead the Ferrum men's basketball team to a 75-71 double-overtime win over Shenandoah on Wednesday night.

Calvin Washington had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ferrum (6-7, 3-2 ODAC)

Joshua Stephen of the Hornets (2-9, 0-3) made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57 with nine seconds left in regulation. Hicks missed the front end of a one-and-one with one second left in regulation.

Washington scored with seven seconds left in the first OT to cut the Shenandoah lead to 63-61. Hicks made a jumper at the buzzer to tie the game at 63 and force a second overtime.

Ferrum scored the first four points of the second OT and led the rest of the way.

COLLEGE MEN

USC Upstate 65, Radford 60

Khydarius Smith scored 14 points to lead the Spartans (7-7, 2-1 Big South) past the host Highlanders (7-9, 1-2) on Wednesday night.

It was Radford's first home loss of the season.

DaQuan Smith had 19 points for Radford. Justin Archer had 13 rebounds.

Down 50-48 with 7:54 left, the visitors went on a 9-0 run to grab a 57-50 lead with 5:30 left. They led the rest of the way.

Radford was just 8 of 15 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over 17 times.

USC Upstate shot 53.2% from the field.

Samford 87, VMI 78

Logan Dye scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) past the Keydets (5-11, 0-3) on Wednesday night in Birmingham, Ala.

Asher Woods tallied 15 points for VMI. Sean Conway had all 14 of his points in the second half. Tyler Houser and Rickey Bradley Jr. also scored 14 points apiece.

VMI lost its fifth straight game.

Samford shot 52.7% from the field and made 14 3-pointers to VMI's 12.

No. 24 Guilford 78, W&L 58

Tyler Dearman had 23 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Quakers (11-2, 4-0 ODAC) past the Generals (8-6, 1-4) on Wednesday night in Greensboro, N.C.

Drew Harrell had 14 points and four 3-pointers for W&L. Richie Manigault had 13 points.

W&L shot just 30.5% from the field.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Roanoke 80, Hollins 54

Morgan Micallef scored 14 points to lead the Maroons (11-1, 5-0 ODAC) past Hollins (1-8, 0-6) on Wednesday night in Salem.

Rose Sande had 13 points and seven rebounds for Roanoke. Madison Nereu added 11 points.

Noelani Carter scored 16 points for Hollins. Moriah Hill tallied 14 points, and Ariana Gutierrez had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Hollins shot just 33.3% from the field and was outrebounded 57-32.

USC Upstate 55, Radford 49

Isabella Geraci scored 17 points to lead the Spartans (5-8, 2-0 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-9, 1-2) on Wednesday night in Spartanburg, S.C.

Ashlyn Traylor had 18 points for Radford.

Radford shot just 37.9% from the field, including 16.7% (4 of 24) from 3-point range.