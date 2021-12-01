Local college basketball roundup: No. 9 Roanoke men win ODAC opener

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 20 points to lead the ninth-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to an 83-58 win over visiting Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Justin Kuthan tallied 14 points for the Maroons (6-0, 1-0 ODAC). Zach Rosenthal added 11 points.

Andy Pack had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (2-5, 0-1), who shot just 35.8% from the field.

MEN

Radford 79, Kentucky Christian 70

RADFORD — Camron McNeil scored 12 points to lead the Highlanders (4-4) past NAIA member Kentucky Christian on Tuesday night.

The game counted for Radford's record but was only an exhibition for the visitors.

Shaquan Jules added 11 points for Radford, which won its third straight game.

Radford shot 53.3% from the field.

Down 72-53 with 6:45 left, the Knights went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 72-63 with 4:03 to go. But they came no closer.

VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40