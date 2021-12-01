Local college basketball roundup: No. 9 Roanoke men win ODAC opener

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 20 points to lead the ninth-ranked Roanoke College men's basketball team to an 83-58 win over visiting Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Justin Kuthan tallied 14 points for the Maroons (6-0, 1-0 ODAC). Zach Rosenthal added 11 points.
Andy Pack had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (2-5, 0-1), who shot just 35.8% from the field.
MEN
Radford 79, Kentucky Christian 70
RADFORD — Camron McNeil scored 12 points to lead the Highlanders (4-4) past NAIA member Kentucky Christian on Tuesday night.
The game counted for Radford's record but was only an exhibition for the visitors.
Shaquan Jules added 11 points for Radford, which won its third straight game.
Radford shot 53.3% from the field.
Down 72-53 with 6:45 left, the Knights went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 72-63 with 4:03 to go. But they came no closer.
VMI 88, Clarks Summit 40
LEXINGTON — Kamdyn Curfman scored 16 points to lead the Keydets (4-4) to a win over NCAA Division III member Clarks Summit on Tuesday night.
The game counted for VMI's record but was only an exhibition game for the visitors.
Jake Stephens had 14 points for VMI.
VMI shot 50% from the field and sank 12 3-pointers. The visitors shot just 27.8% from the field and were 1 of 19 from 3-point range.
Mary Baldwin 77, SVU 67
STAUNTON — Brett Asbury scored 16 points to lead the Squirrels (1-5, 1-0 USA South) past the Knights (4-3, 0-1) on Tuesday night.
Conner Marchant had 13 points for Southern Virginia, which turned the ball over 19 times.
Down 49-45 with 15:49 to go, the Squirrels went on a 9-0 run to grab a 54-49 lead with 13:39 left. They led the rest of the way.