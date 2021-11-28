 Skip to main content
Local college basketball roundup: Radford men beat Eastern Kentucky
Local college basketball roundup: Radford men beat Eastern Kentucky

RADFORD — Bryan Hart scored 15 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to an 88=75 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

Camron McNeil had 13 points for Radford (3-4), while Rashun Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Jeffers had 11 points.

North Carolina State transfer Braxton Beverly had 17 points for the Colonels (5-3).

The game was tied at 50 with 12:02 to go, but Radford scored seven straight points to grab a 57-50 lead with 10:02 left. The Highlanders led the rest of the way.

The Highlanders shot 54.7% from the field to the Colonels' 34.4%.

Radford outrebounded the visitors 46-27.

MEN

Ferrum 76, Methodist 72

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Darius Kemp had 14 points and 12 rebounds Sunday to lead the Panthers (4-1) to a win over the Monarchs (1-7).

James Smith Jr. also had 14 points for Ferrum. Kajuan Madden-McAfee added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Down 47-41 with 14:27 left, Ferrum went on a 12-2 run to grab a 53-49 lead with 11:30 to go. Ferrum led the rest of the way.

WOMEN

Richmond 74, UVa 65

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Addie Budnik scored 20 points Sunday to lead the Spiders (3-3) past the Cavaliers (1-6) on the final day of the Cavalier Classic.

Amandine Toi had 20 points for UVa.

Richmond shot 52% from the field to UVa's 38.1%.

