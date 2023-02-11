NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — DaQuan Smith's 19 points helped Radford defeat Charleston Southern 90-71 on Saturday night.

Smith added five rebounds for the Highlanders (17-10, 11-3 Big South Conference). Bryan Antoine scored 19 points and added three steals. Shaquan Jules shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Buccaneers (8-17, 4-10) were led by Tyeree Bryan, who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Tahlik Chavez added 13 points for Charleston Southern. Taje' Kelly also had 12 points and two steals.

Radford returns to action Thursday against UNC Asheville at home.

COLLEGE MEN

No. 2 Randolph-Macon 69, Roanoke 50

Josh Talbert scored 16 points to lead the defending NCAA Division III champion Yellow Jackets (23-1, 15-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (18-6, 11-4) on Saturday in Ashland.

Tripp Greene had 17 points for Roanoke. Kasey Draper added 13 points.

Roanoke shot just 33.3% from the field.

No. 17 Hampden-Sydney 82, Ferrum 77

Davidson Hubbard had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Tigers (19-4, 13-1 ODAC) past the Panthers on Saturday.

Deshone Hicks had 26 points for Ferrum (9-15, 5-10). Calvin Washington had 22 points. Kam Harris added 14 points.

William Peace 74, SVU 67

Timothy Pettiford scored 23 points Saturday to lead William Peace (16-8, 10-3 USA South) past the Knights (12-12, 5-8) in Buena Vista.

Malakai Olson scored 20 points for SVU. Koa Baker had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tyler Kartchner had 13 points.

On Friday night, SVU beat Pfeiffer 79-64 in Buena Vista. Baker had 22 points. Shaun Kenedy had 21 points. Kartchner had 19 points.

ETSU 69, VMI 65

Jordan King scored 18 points Friday to lead the Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 SoCon) past the Keydets in Johnson City, Tenn.

Asher Woods had 13 points for VMI (6-21, 1-13). Sean Conway had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Rickey Bradley Jr. also had 12 points.

Tony Felder made a 3-pointer to cut the ETSU lead to 62-60 with 1:21 left, but ETSU answered with a 3-pointer and layup for a 67-60 lead.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Radford 84, Charleston Southern 52

Ashlyn Traylor scored 21 points to lead the host Highlanders (11-14, 7-7 Big South) past the Buccaneers (4-21, 2-12) on Saturday.

Carmen Williams and Olivia Wagner each had 16 points for Radford.

Roanoke 69, Va. Wesleyan 44

Rose Sande scored 21 points to lead the Maroons (17-6, 11-5) past the Marlins (6-17, 2-14) on Saturday in Salem.

Madison Nereu had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Roanoke.

W&L 82, Guilford 67

The Generals (17-6, 14-2 ODAC) tied a program record with 15 3-pointers in their win over the Quakers (19-4, 12-4) on Saturday in Lexington.

Hanna Malik had 23 points and six 3-pointers for W&L. Elka Prechel had 17 points and five 3-pointers. Sofia Feigelson had 13 points. Mary Schleusner had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

W&L was 15 of 29 from 3-point range.

Ferrum 77, Averett 61

Kayla Cabiness scored 15 points Saturday to lead the Panthers (11-13, 7-10 ODAC) past the Cougars (4-19, 2-14) in Danville.

DeMeisha Canada had 14 points for Ferrum. Aisha Martin had 13 points. Kayleigh Shreffler had 12 points.

Bridgewater 82, Hollins 42

Jaden Alsberry scored 13 points Saturday to lead the Eagles (17-5, 12-4 ODAC) past visiting Hollins (4-17, 1-15).

Cabria Mutz and Moriah Hill each had 10 points for Hollins, which shot 25.5% from the field.

N.C. Wesleyan 76, SVU 67

Deonna Adams had 19 points Saturday to lead host North Carolina Wesleyan (16-6, 13-3 USA South) past the Knights (11-11, 10-5).

Maria Savvun had 17 points for SVU, Addison Newman and Abigail Snyder each tallied 11 points.

UVa's Brunelle done for year

UVa's Sam Brunelle, who has missed the past three games with a foot injury, tweeted Saturday that her injury requires surgery and she will not return to action this season.

She tweeted that she will return to UVa for her extra year of eligibility.