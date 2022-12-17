Local college basketball roundup: Radford men lose at Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. — Leland Walker scored all 13 of his points in the second half to help the Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team beat Radford 67-65 on Saturday.

Radford (6-6) led 35-31 at halftime, but the Colonels (6-6) tied the game at 51 with 9:25 left.

Down 55-53 with 6:35 to go, the Colonels went on a 7-0 run to grab a 60-55 lead with 5:29 left. The Colonels led the rest of the way.

Radford scored five straight points to cut the lead to 66-65 with 23 seconds left. Tayshawn Comer made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 67-65 with 15 seconds left. Kenyon Giles of Radford missed a 3-pointer with two seconds to go.

Bryan Antoine scored 15 points for Radford. Shaquan Jules had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Archer had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Giles had 11 points.

Radford turned the ball over 17 times and was whistled for 20 fouls.

The Highlanders have lost three straight games, all on the road.

COLLEGE MEN

SVU 85, Eastern Mennonite 71: Shaun Kenedy had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knights (6-3) past the Royals (3-8) on Saturday in Harrisonburg.

Malakai Olson scored 16 points for SVU.

COLLEGE WOMEN

W&L 68, York (Pa.) 58:Elka Prechel had 24 points and seven 3-pointers to lead the Generals (7-2) past York (3-7) in the opening game of the Yonnie Kauffman Blue Jay Tournament at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Prechel’s seven 3-pointers tied for the third most by a General in program history.

Hanna Malik had 14 points for W&L. Mary Schleusner snared 13 rebounds.

Ferrum 65, William Peace 43: Aisha Martin had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the host Panthers (4-7) past the Pacers (1-7) on Saturday.

Kayla Cabiness added 11 points for the Panthers. Trina Lewis grabbed 10 rebounds.