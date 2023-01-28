Local college basketball roundup: Radford men win 7th straight

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Bryan Antoine sank a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give the Radford men's basketball team a 55-52 win over USC Upstate on Saturday.

Antoine had 21 points and five 3-pointers for Radford (14-9, 8-2 Big South), which won its seventh straight game.

Ahmir Langlais of the Spartans (9-12, 4-6) scored to tie the game at 52 with 33 seconds to go.

Justin Archer had 11 points for Radford.

MEN

Western Carolina 71, VMI 65

Vonterius Woolbright had 19 points and 11 assists to lead the Catamounts (12-11, 5-5 SoCon) past the Keydets (5-18, 0-10) on Saturday in Lexington.

Tyler Houser had 23 points for VMI, which lost its 12th straight game. Tony Felder Jr. added 11 points.

Down 51-50, the Catamounts went on an 8-0 run to grab a 58-51 lead with 6:08 to go.

No. 2 Randolph-Macon 85, Ferrum 70

Miles Mallory had 22 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (19-1, 11-0 ODAC) past the Panthers on Saturday in Ashland.

Calvin Washington had 24 points for Ferrum. Deshone Hicks had 22 points, four 3-pointers and 10 assists. Alfredo Abel-Rivera had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Randolph-Macon, which is on a 15-game winning streak, shot 58.1% from the field.

No. 25 Hampden-Sydney 57, Roanoke 51

Davidson Hubbard had 14 points and 10 rebounds Saturday to lead the Tigers (16-4, 10-1) past the Maroons (15-5, 8-3) in Salem.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Roanoke. Kasey Draper had 12 points.

U-Edosomwan scored to tie the game at at 49 with 1:52 to go, but the Tigers scored three straight points and led the rest of the way.

N.C. Wesleyan 71, SVU 66

Brayden Dixon scored 24 points to lead North Carolina Wesleyan (15-4, 7-1 USA South) past the Knights (10-9, 3-5) on Saturday in Rocky Mount, N.C.

Shaun Kenedy had 15 points for SVU. Malakai Olson had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jamarcus Robertson also had 14 points. Koa Baker had 12 points.

WOMEN

Radford 59, USC Upstate 39

Ashlyn Traylor had 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the host Highlanders (9-12, 5-5 Big South) past the Spartans (8-12, 5-4) on Saturday.

Rachel LaLonde had 12 points and 16 rebounds for Radford.

W&L 79, Ferrum 52

Elka Prechel had 18 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Generals (15-5 12-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (8-12, 4-9) on Saturday in Lexington.

Hanna Malik had 16 points for W&L. Sofia Feigelson added 11 points.

Aisha Martin had 14 points for Ferrum. Kayla Cabiness added 12 points.

Roanoke 60, Bridgewater 56

Rose Sande scored 21 points to lead the host Maroons (14-5, 8-4 ODAC) past the Eagles (12-5, 7-4) on Saturday.

Sayre Brandstatter had 13 points for Roanoke.

Shenandoah 49, Hollins 32

Terese Greene had 16 points to lead the Hornets (12-7, 8-5 ODAC) past Hollins (1-15, 0-13) on Saturday in Winchester.

Cabria Mutz had 10 points and seven rebounds for Hollins, which shot 16.3% from the field and was 0 of 13 from 3-point range.

SVU 81, Brevard 79, OT

Addison Newman scored 21 points to lead the Knights (9-9, 8-3 USA South) past Brevard (13-5, 9-2) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Alyssa McKrola and Maria Savvun each had 13 points for SVU. Abigail Snyder added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Chyna Pouncey of Brevard made two free throws with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 75.

Courtney Olson made two free throws to give SVU a 79-77 lead with 3:02 left in overtime. SVU led the rest of the way.