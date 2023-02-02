CLINTON, S.C. — DaQuan Smith scored 21 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 67-59 win over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Radford (15-9, 9-2 Big South) won its eighth straight game. Five of the wins in the streak have come on the road.

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo had 13 points for Radford, which shot 55% from the field.

Souleymane Koureissi, who had missed Radford's previous two games with an illness, returned to action.

The Blue Hose (5-19, 1-10) scored six straight points to cut the lead to 61-59 with 2:20 left but never scored again.

MEN

Roanoke 76, Lynchburg 70

Kasey Draper had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Maroons (16-5, 9-3 ODAC) past the Hornets (5-16, 2-10) on Wednesday in Salem.

Zach Rosenthal scored 17 points for Roanoke. Justin Kuthan had 15 points. Joshua McClary added 13 points.

Lynchburg scored four straight points to cut the lead to 72-69 with 1:08 to go, but Rosenthal answered with a 3-pointer.

No. 16 Guilford 75, Ferrum 65

Tyler Dearman scored 28 points to lead the Quakers (17-4, 10-2 ODAC) past the host Panthers (8-13, 4-8) on Wednesday.

Deshone Hicks had 23 points and six assists for Ferrum. Calvin Washington had 12 points. Ayden Gamble added 11 points.

W&L 92, Randolph 81

Jack d'Entremont scored 21 points to lead the Generals (15-6, 8-4 ODAC) past the WildCats (5-17, 1-11) on Wednesday in Lynchburg.

The Generals, who shot 54.5% from the field, won their seventh straight game.

Robert DiSibio had 18 points for W&L. Richie Manigault had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Wise added 12 points.

WOMEN

Radford 71, Presbyterian 50

Rachel LaLonde had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the host Highlanders (10-12, 6-5 Big South) past the Blue Hose (9-13, 5-6) on Wednesday.

Vanessa Blake and Carmen Williams each scored 15 points for Radford.

Bridgewater 52, W&L 45

Riley Corcoran and Erika Nettles each had 11 points to lead the Eagles (14-5, 9-4 ODAC) past the visiting Generals (15-6, 12-2) on Wednesday.

Mary Schleusner snared 21 rebounds for W&L.

W&L shot just 23.2% from the field.