RADFORD — DaQuan Smith had 24 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 69-66 win over Winthrop on Saturday.

Bryan Antoine had 11 points for the Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South), who won their night straight game.

UNC Asheville (10-2 Big South), which had been in sole possession of first place in the Big South, lost at USC Upstate on Saturday. So Radford moved up from second place into a tie for first.

Toneari Lane of the Eagles (11-14, 6-6) made two free throws to tie the game at 66 with 3:54 left, but the visitors never scored again. Justin Archer made two free throws to give Radford a 68-66 lead with 3:17 to go.

COLLEGE MEN

Roanoke 86, Averett 53

Kasey Draper had 18 points to lead the Maroons (17-5, 10-3 ODAC) past the Cougars (9-13, 5-8) on Saturday in Salem.

Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 16 points, including the 1,000th of his career. Justin Kuthan added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Roanoke shot 56.9% from the field.

Ferrum 81, Eastern Mennonite 65

Deshone Hicks scored 23 points Saturday to lead the Panthers (9-13, 5-8 ODAC) past the Royals (5-17, 1-12) in Harrisonburg.

Calvin Washington had 22 points for Ferrum. Alfredo Abel-Rivera added 14 points.

Ferrum shot 61.4% from the field and 52.9% (9 of 17) from 3-point range.

Mercer 80, VMI 54

Jalyn McCreary scored 26 points to lead the Bears (12-13, 5-7 SoCon) past the Keydets (6-19, 1-11) on Saturday in Macon, Ga.

VMI's Rickey Bradley Jr. missed the game with an injury. VMI's Sean Conway missed the second half because of an injury.

Tony Felder Jr. had 17 points for VMI. Asher Woods added 15 points.

Virginia Wesleyan 84, W&L 72

Khai Seargeant scored 27 points to lead the Marlins (14-7, 6-7 ODAC) past the Generals (15-7, 8-5) on Saturday in Lexington.

Robert DiSibio scored 32 points for W&L, which saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end. Sam Wise had 17 points.

Brevard 71, SVU 68

Jadon Carnes tallied 18 points to lead Brevard (7-14, 3-7 USA South) past the Knights (11-10, 4-6) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Shaun Kenedy had 27 points for SVU. Koa Baker had 25 points.

SVU led 60-58 with 7:30 left, but Brevard went on a 9-0 run to grab a 67-60 lead.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Roanoke 64, Randolph 51

Lauren Keel had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Maroons (15-6, 9-5 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (15-6, 12-3) on Saturday in Salem.

Sayre Brandstatter had 15 points for Roanoke. Rose Sande added 13 points.

Randolph-Macon dropped out of a tie for first place with idle W&L.

Hollins 58, Averett 55

Ariana Gutierrez had 16 points, four 3-pointers and 10 rebounds to lead host Hollins (4-15, 1-13 ODAC) past the Cougars (4-18, 2-13) on Saturday.

Cabria Mutz had 13 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks for Hollins, which has won three straight games. Moriah Hill added 14 points.

Down 53-48 with 3:45 left, Hollins went on a 10-0 run to grab a 58-53 lead with 18 seconds left. Gutierrez began the run with two 3-pointers.

On Friday night, Hollins beat visiting Trinity 76-67. Gutierrez had 24 points and six 3-pointers. Hill had 19 points and five 3-pointers. Noelani Carter had 16 points. Mutz had 14 rebounds.

SVU 82, Methodist 59

Barrett Jessop had 16 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Knights (11-9, 10-3 USA South) past the Monarchs (12-8, 7-6) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Courtney Olson had 13 points and 10 rebounds for SVU. Emma Camden added 12 points.

SVU made 14 3-pointers.

Winthrop 60, Radford 48

Paige Powell scored 19 points to lead the Eagles (6-16, 4-7 Big South) past the Highlanders (10-13, 6-6) on Saturday in Rock Hill, S.C.

Vanessa Blake had 12 points for Radford. Rachel LaLonde snared 10 rebounds.

Randolph 49, Ferrum 42

Kylie Stark scored 17 points to lead the WildCats (17-5, 11-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (9-13, 5-10) on Saturday in Lynchburg.

DeMeisha Canada had 14 points and eight rebounds for Ferrum.