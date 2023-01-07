Local college basketball roundup: Radford men win at Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — DaQuan Smith scored 15 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 63-59 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Radford (8-9, 2-2 Big South) led the entire second half.

Justin Archer and Josiah Jeffers each tallied 12 points for Radford. Archer snared eight rebounds.

Down 45-35 with 13:44 to go, Gardner-Webb (7-9, 2-2) cut the lead to 51-50 with 5:45 to go.

Kareem Reid made a layup to cut the lead to 61-59 with 42 seconds left. Ludovic Dufeal of the Runnin' Bulldogs blocked a Jeffers shot and got the rebound. But Anthony Selden of the Runnin' Bulldogs missed a layup and Archer got the rebound. Archer was fouled and made two free throws with a second left.

COLLEGE MEN

Chattanooga 85, VMI 78

VMI graduate transfer Jake Stephens had 37 points and 15 rebounds to help the Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) beat the visiting Keydets (5-12, 0-4) on Saturday.

It was the first time VMI and Chattanooga had met since Dan Earl stepped down as VMI's coach after last season to take over the Mocs.

Stephens' 37 points were the most by a Chattanooga player since Z. Mason had 41 in a 2013 game against Hiwassee.

Asher Woods had 19 points and five 3-pointers for VMI, which lost its sixth straight game. Tyler Houser had 17 points. Tony Felder had 12 points. Rickey Bradley had 11 points.

VMI made 16 3-pointers.

Roanoke 65, Va. Wesleyan 64

Justin Kuthan scored 17 points to lead the Maroons (12-2, 5-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (11-3, 3-3) on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 16 points for Roanoke. Tripp Greene added 11 points.

Kuthan dunked to extend the Roanoke lead to 65-62 with 3:20 left. Amarion Wilson scored to cut the lead to 65-64 with 2:28 to go.

W&L 84, Averett 65

Richie Manigault had 27 points, seven 3-pointers and 10 rebounds to lead the Generals (9-6, 2-4 ODAC) past the Cougars (6-9, 2-4) on Saturday in Danville.

W&L shot 62% from the field, including 68.2% in the second half. W&L made 10 3-pointers.

Robert DiSibio had 21 points and four assists for W&L. Jack d'Entremont added 13 points.

Ferrum 75, Regent 70

Calvin Washington had 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Panthers (7-7) past the Royals (1-7) on Saturday.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera scored 15 points for Ferrum. Tahli Oden had 14 points and five assists.

Oden sank a 3-pointer to give Ferrum a 70-67 lead with 2:26 to go. Ferrum led the rest of the way.

SVU 87, Brevard 55

Koa Baker scored 15 points to lead the Knights (8-5, 1-1 USA South) past host Brevard (4-9, 0-2) on Saturday.

Shaun Kenedy had 14 points and five assists for SVU. Malakai Olson had 12 points and five assists. Bryan Tapia had 12 points and four 3-pointers.

SVU shot 56.4% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Gardner-Webb 74, Radford 70

Jhessyka Williams scored 20 points to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (12-4, 4-0 Big South) past the host Highlanders (5-10, 1-3) on Saturday.

Rachel LaLonde and Ashlyn Traylor each had 14 points for Radford. Vanessa Blake and Olivia Wagner each had 13 points. Wagner also had five steals.

Traylor made a free throw to tie the game at 70 with 31.2 seconds left.

Ki'Ari Cain made a jumper to give the visitors a 72-70 lead with 5.3 seconds left. After a Radford turnover, Lauren Bevis made two free throws to seal the win.

Randolph-Macon 60, Roanoke 53

Faith Christian graduate Catherine Kagey scored 27 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-4, 6-1 ODAC) past the Maroons on Saturday in Ashland.

Rose Sande had 17 points for Roanoke (11-2, 5-1), which shot just 32% from the field. Lauren Keel added 13 points.

Bridgewater 58, Ferrum 35

Erika Nettles had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead the host Eagles (10-5, 5-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-9, 1-6) on Saturday.

Ferrum shot only 21.7% from the field.

Averett 60, Hollins 50

Talia Prosper scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (3-11, 1-7 ODAC) past Hollins (1-9, 0-7) on Saturday in Danville.

Ariana Gutierrez had 22 points and six 3-pointers for Hollins. Cabria Mutz had nine points and 10 rebounds.