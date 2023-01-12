Local college basketball roundup: Radford men win at Winthrop

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Bryan Antoine scored 16 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 66-52 win over Winthrop on Wednesday night.

DaQuan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half for the Highlanders (9-9, 3-2 Big South). Kenyon Giles had 13 points. Justin Archer had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles (7-11, 2-3) shot just 37% from the field, while Radford shot 50%.

MEN

Roanoke 70, Averett 50

Kasey Draper had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Maroons (13-2, 6-0 ODAC) past the Cougars (6-10, 2-5) on Wednesday night in Danville.

Zach Rosenthal had 13 points for Roanoke.

UNC Greensboro 72, VMI 57

Keyshaun Langley scored 25 points to lead the Spartans (10-8, 4-1 SoCon) past the Keydets on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Asher Woods tallied 14 points for VMI (5-13, 0-5). Rickey Bradley Jr. and Tyler Houser each scored 13 points.

VMI, which shot just 38.9% from the field, lost its seventh straight game.

W&L 82, Shenandoah 50

Robert DiSibio scored 21 points to lead the Generals (10-6, 3-4 ODAC) past the Hornets (3-11, 0-5) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

Jack D'Entremont had 17 points and 11 rebounds for W&L.

W&L shot a sizzling 63.6% from the field, including 71% in the first half.

Hampden-Sydney 94, Ferrum 74

Ryan Clements had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers (11-4, 6-1 ODAC) past the visiting Panthers (7-8, 3-3) on Wednesday night.

Deshone Hicks cored 25 points for Ferrum. Calvin Washington tallied 22 points.

The Tigers shot 53.6% from the field and sank 11 3-pointers.

WOMEN

Radford 74, Winthrop 45

Carmen Williams scored 20 points to lead the host Highlanders (6-10, 2-3 Big South) past the Eagles (3-12, 1-3) on Wednesday night.

Ashlyn Traylor had 15 points for Radford. Rachel LaLonde added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Radford shot 54.5% from the field.

W&L 86, Roanoke 69

W&L freshman Mary Schleusner grabbed a school-record 23 rebounds to lead the Generals (11-4, 8-0 ODAC) past the Maroons (11-3, 5-2) on Wednesday night in Lexington.

She broke the record of 21 rebounds, which was set by Megan Babst in a December 1999 game.

Schleusner also had 25 points and three blocks.

Hanna Malik had 15 points and four 3-pointers for W&L.

Nora Schroeder scored 16 points for Roanoke. Rose Sande had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jacquelyn DeJesse added 13 points.

W&L outrebounded the visitors 61-51 and sank 11 3-pointers.

Roanoke shot just 33.8% from the field.

Ferrum 52, Hollins 45

Trina Lewis scored 16 points to lead the visiting Panthers (6-9, 2-6 ODAC) past Hollins (1-10, 0-8) on Wednesday night.

Allyson Cassell had 10 rebounds for the Panthers, while Cabria Mutz had 10 rebounds for Hollins.

Hollins shot just 36.6% from the field and was outrebounded 39-28.