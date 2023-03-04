CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anthony Dell’Orso made a 10-foot floater with 1.3 seconds left to give seventh-seeded Campbell a 72-71 win over third-seeded Radford in a Big South men’s basketball semifinal Saturday.

The Camels (16-17) will meet top seed UNC Asheville, a 66-62 winner over USC Upstate, in Sunday’s final.

Radford’s Shaquan Jules made two free throws with 21.5 seconds left to give his team a 71-70 lead. After a timeout, Campbell’s Ricky Clemons drove to the basket, but the ball was knocked loose. The ball bounced to Dell’Oroso, who made the winning basket.

Dell’Orso had 23 points.

DaQuan Smith had 22 points for Radford (19-14), including 19 in the first half. All five of his 3-pointers came in the first half.

Bryan Antoine added 13 points for Radford.

Radford beat sixth-seeded Winthrop 78-69 in a quarterfinal Friday night.

Josiah Jeffers had 21 points and seven assists for Radford in that game. Jules had 20 points. Smith had 16 points and four 3-pointers.

Campbell upset second-seeded and defending Big South tournament champ Longwood 81-68 on Friday night.

COLLEGE MEN

Chattanooga 92, VMI 72

VMI graduate transfer Jake Stephens had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Mocs (16-16) past the 10th-seeded Keydets (7-25) in a Southern Conference first-round game Friday night in Asheville, N.C.

It was Stephens’ first game since Jan. 18. He had been sidelined with a hand injury.

Khristion Courseault also had 21 points for the Mocs. He was 9 of 9 from the field. The Mocs shot 61.7% from the field.

Tony Felder had 19 points and four 3-pointers for VMI. Asher Woods added 16 points. Rickey Bradley Jr. had 14 points. Sean Conway had seven points, including the 1,000th of his career.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Gardner-Webb 89, Radford 81, OT

Jhessyka Williams had 30 points to lead the top-seeded Runnin’ Bulldogs (28-4) past the fourth-seeded Highlanders (14-17) in a Big South semifinal Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Gardner-Webb won its 20th straight game.

Radford led 67-59 entering the fourth quarter.

Carmen Williams made a 3-pointer to extend the Radford lead to 74-69 with 2:24 left in regulation. But Jhessyka Williams scored the final five points of regulation, including a layup that tied the game at 74 with 1:18 left in regulation.

Gardner-Webb made the first three baskets in OT for an 80-74 lead and led the rest of the way.

Williams had 26 points for Radford. Ashlyn Traylor tallied 18 points.