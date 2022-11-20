Local college basketball roundup: Radford rallies past Army

WILLIAMSBURG — DaQuan Smith and Josiah Jeffers each scored 17 points to help the Radford men's basketball team rally past Army 90-75 on Sunday at William and Mary.

Bryan Antoine had 15 points for Radford (3-2). Kenyon Giles had 12 points.

The Black Knights (2-3), who are coached by Northside graduate Jimmy Allen, led 47-37 at halftime. Army shot 63% from the field in the first half.

But Radford shot 66.7% from the field in the second half.

Radford made 11 3-pointers in the game.

The game was part of a multi-team event at William and Mary; the pairings were predetermined. The Highlanders will play William and Mary on Wednesday.

COLLEGE MEN

Fairleigh Dickinson 93, VMI 89

Demetre Roberts and Grant Singleton each had 21 points Sunday to lead the Knights (3-3) past the Keydets (1-5) in Longwood's JK 54 Classic in Farmville.

Asher Woods and Sean Conway had 20 points apiece for VMI. Tyler Houser added 15 points.

SIU-Edwardsville beat VMI 93-67 in Farmville on Saturday night. Woods and Houser each had 18 points in that game.

Ferrum 83, Methodist 59

Tahli Oden had 17 points to help the host Panthers (2-2) beat Methodist (0-4) on Sunday.

Calvin Washington added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

COLLEGE WOMEN

UVa 74, American 60

Taylor Valladay had 19 points Sunday to lead the Cavaliers past the Eagles (0-3) in Washington.

Mir McLean had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UVa, which is 5-0 for the first time in seven years.

Salisbury 77, Hollins 40

Nadia Bullock had 13 points to lead the Seagulls (2-4) past Hollins (1-3) in Roanoke College's Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic on Sunday.

Noelani Carter had 21 points for Hollins.

Roanoke 58, Salisbury 36

Rose Sande had 15 points to lead the Maroons (3-0) past the Seagulls in the Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic on Saturday night.