DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — DaQuan Smith scored 20 points to lead the 10th-seeded Radford men's basketball team to a 72-70 overtime win over seventh-seeded Tarleton State in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday.

Souleymane Koureissi made a jumper to give Radford a 72-70 lead with 36 seconds left in OT. Jakorie Smith of Tarleton State (17-17) missed a 3-pointer with six seconds to go.

Radford (20-14) will face No. 2 seed San Jose State (21-13) of the Mountain West Conference in the quarterfinals of the 16-team tournament at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Daytona Beach.

Down 45-33 with 17:25 left in the second half, Radford went on a 25-12 run to grab a 58-57 lead with 4:51 left in the half.

Shaquan Jules of Radford dunked to tie the game at 64 with three seconds left in regulation.

Jules had 16 points. Bryan Antoine added 13 points for Radford, which shot 53.7% from the field.

NIT

Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71

Chucky Hepburn led host Wisconsin with 27 points and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers (19-14) beat Liberty (27-9) on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.

The Flames were led by Darius McGhee, who had 31 points, six rebounds and four assists in his final collegiate game.

Liberty got 16 points from Kyle Rode.

NOTE

VMI's Houser, Felder pick new schools

VMI freshmen Tyler Houser and Tony Felder Jr., who both entered the transfer portal last week, each tweeted his commitment to a new college Saturday.

Houser has decided to transfer to Colonial Athletic Association member Delaware. The 6-foot-9 Houser (10.8 ppg) made the Southern Conference all-freshman team.

Felder (10.5 ppg) has picked Northeast Conference member Stonehill, which is in his home state of Massachusetts.