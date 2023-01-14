Local college basketball roundup: Roanoke men beat Shenandoah

Kasey Daper scored 22 points to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 98-64 win over Shenandoah on Saturday in Salem.

Zach Rosenthal had 19 points and four 3-pointers for the Maroons (14-2, 7-0 ODAC). Tripp Greene had 13 points. Joshua McClary had 11 points.

Roanoke shot 59.7% from the field and made 11 3-pointers.

Binwi Bihal had 21 points for the Hornets (3-12, 0-6).

Roanoke had to move Saturday's men's and women's basketball games from the Cregger Center to the Bast Center because a burst pipe caused damage to the gym floor in the Cregger Center.

MEN

W&L 65, Virginia Wesleyan 48

Robert DiSibio had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Generals (11-6, 4-4 ODAC) past the Marlins (12-4, 4-4) on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

W&L won at Virginia Wesleyan for the first time since December 2001.

Ferrum 81, Eastern Mennonite 56

Calvin Washington had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Panthers (8-8, 4-3 ODAC) past the Royals (5-11, 1-7) on Saturday.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera had 14 points for Ferrum. Deshone Hicks had 13 points, five steals and nine assists.

Pfeiffer 85, SVU 64

M.J. Armstrong had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Falcons (5-8, 2-2 USA South) past the Knights (9-7, 2-3) on Saturday in Misenheimer, N.C.

Koa Baker had 20 points and 13 rebounds for SVU. Shaun Kenedy scored 14 points. Bryan Tapia had 12 points and four 3-pointers.

WOMEN

Radford 60, Charleston Southern 46

Ashlyn Traylor had 13 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Highlanders (7-10, 3-3 Big South) past the host Buccaneers (2-15, 0-6) on Saturday.

Carmen Williams scored 13 points for Radford. Ashley Panem added 12 points.

W&L 75, Randolph-Macon 50

Mary Schleusner had 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Generals (12-4, 9-0 ODAC) past the Yellow Jackets (10-5, 7-2) on Saturday in Ashland.

Sofia Feigelson had 14 points for W&L. Kathryn Vandiver had 13 points, while Grace O'Connor had 13 points and nine assists.

Catherine Kagey (Faith Christian) had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Randolph 69, Roanoke 37

Cameron O'Neil had 15 points and five 3-pointers to lead the WildCats (15-2, 9-1 ODAC) past the host Maroons (11-4, 5-3) on Saturday.

Randolph beat Roanoke for the first time since 2017, snapping a seven-game skid in the series.

Roanoke, which lost its third straight game, shot just 32.6% from the field and was 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Roanoke turned the ball over 24 times.

It was Randolph's 13th straight win.

Shenandoah 60, Ferrum 47

Shawnise Campbell had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hornets (10-5, 6-3 ODAC) past the host Panthers (6-10, 2-7) on Saturday.

Kayla Cabiness scored 22 points for Ferrum. Aisha Martin added 11 points.

Bridgewater 84, Hollins 53

Erika Nettles scored 15 points to lead the Eagles (12-2, 7-1 ODAC) past host Hollins (1-11, 0-9) on Saturday.

Noelani Carter had 12 points for Hollins, which shot only 30.6% from the field. Moriah Hill and Rebekah Funderburk each added 11 points.

Brevard 78, SVU 70

Calli Wells scored 17 points to lead host Brevard (11-4, 8-1 USA South) past the Knights (7-8, 6-3) on Saturday.

Presley Heggie, Abigail Snyder and Alyssa McKrola each had 13 points for SVU, which shot just 38.8% from the field. Emma Camden added 11 points.

On Friday night, SVU beat Pfeiffer 66-60 in Misenheimer, N.C. Courtney Olson had 18 points and 14 rebounds for SVU in the win. Addison Newman had 14 points.