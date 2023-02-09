Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 33 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to an 82-66 win over Shenandoah on Wednesday night in Winchester.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Maroons (18-5, 11-3 ODAC), who shot 54.9% from the field.

Justin Kuthan and Zach Rosenthal each added 14 points.

The Hornets (6-16, 3-10) cut the lead to 50-47 with 12:51 to go, but Roanoke answered with a 10-0 run.

COLLEGE MEN

W&L 74, Bridgewater 68

Robert DiSibio tallied 29 points to lead the visiting Generals (16-7, 9-5 ODAC) past the Eagles (11-11, 6-7) on Wednesday.

BC tied the game at 64 with 2:18 left, but DiSibio made a layup and Jack Lewis sank a 3-pointer to give W&L a 69-64 lead.

The Eagles cut the lead to 69-68, but Sam Wise made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left for a 72-68 lead.

Jack d'Entremont had 14 points for W&L. Wise had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Furman 94, VMI 63

Alex Williams scored 18 points Wednesday to lead the Paladins (20-6, 11-2 SoCon) past the Keydets (6-20, 1-12) in Lexington.

Taeshaud Jackson II had 13 points and 10 rebounds for VMI. Asher Woods scored 13 points. Tyler Houser had 11 points.

Furman shot 53.7% from the field.

Lynchburg 88, Ferrum 78

Alex Fitch had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the host Hornets (6-16, 3-10 ODAC) past the Panthers (9-14, 5-9) on Wednesday.

Deshone Hicks had 40 points for Ferrum. Calvin Washington added 12 points and eight rebounds.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Roanoke 80, Lynchburg 72

Rose Sande had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the visiting Maroons (16-6, 10-5 ODAC) past the Hornets (7-15, 6-9) on Wednesday.

Madison Nereu had 16 points and nine rebounds for Roanoke.

W&L 95, Eastern Mennonite 64

Mary Schleusner had 18 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Generals (16-6, 13-2 ODAC) past the Royals (9-14, 4-12) on Wednesday in Lexington.

Elka Prechel had 15 points and five 3-pointers for W&L. Hanna Malik had 15 points and four 3-pointers.

Ferrum 50, Hollins 45

Kayla Cabiness had 14 points to lead the host Panthers (10-13, 6-10 ODAC) past Hollins (4-16, 1-14) on Wednesday.

Aisha Martin had 13 points for Ferrum.

Rebekah Funderburk had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Hollins. Cabria Mutz had 14 points.

Hollins led 38-30 after three quarters, but Ferrum opened the fourth on a 14-2 run to grab a 44-40 lead.

Gardner-Webb 70, Radford 49

Jhessyka Williams scored 24 points to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (21-4, 13-0 Big South) past the Highlanders (10-14, 6-7) on Wednesday in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Radford shot just 28.8% from the field.

Greensboro 83, SVU 74

Audrey Jennings scored 24 points to lead the host Pride (20-2, 15-0 USA South) past the Knights (11-10, 10-4) on Wednesday.

Courtney Olson had 17 points and eight rebounds for SVU. Addison Newman tallied 16 points. Maria Savvun had 16 points and four 3-pointers.