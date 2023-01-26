Local college basketball roundup: Roanoke men score 103 points

Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 25 points, five 3-pointers and nine rebounds to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 101-53 rout of Ferrum on Wednesday night in Salem.

The 101 points were the most Roanoke (15-4, 8-2 ODAC) has scored since a 160-156 double-overtime loss to Lynchburg in the 2015-16 season.

Roanoke shot 53% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. Roanoke sank 15 3-pointers — its highest total since making 16 in a November 2019 game against Wilson.

Zach Rosenthal had 22 points and six 3-pointers for the Maroons. Efosa U-Edosomwan added 13 points.

Deshone Hicks tallied 20 points for the Panthers (8-11, 4-6). Alfredo Abel-Rivera added 12 points.

MEN

UNC Greensboro 62, VMI 50

Keyshaun Langley and Dante Treacy each had 14 points to lead the host Spartans (14-8, 8-1 SoCon) past the Keydets (5-17, 0-9) on Wednesday.

Tony Felder Jr. had 15 points for VMI, which lost its 11th straight game.

W&L 87, Bridgewater 82

Robert DiSibio scored 16 points Wednesday to lead the Generals (14-6, 7-4 ODAC) past the Eagles (9-9, 4-5) in Lexington.

Sam Wise, Jack Lewis and Richie Manigault each had 15 points for W&L, which won its sixth straight game. Jack d'Entremont had 13 points. Drew Harrell added 11 points.

WOMEN

Roanoke 74, Eastern Mennonite 58

Rose Sande scored 26 points, including 19 in the first half, to lead the Maroons (13-5, 7-4 ODAC) past the Royals (7-12, 2-10) in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.

Roanoke led just 49-47 after three quarters but outscored EMU 25-11 in the fourth.

Peyton Kirchner had 13 points for Roanoke. Lauren Keel added 12 points.

Longwood 68, Radford 60

Adriana Shipp scored 20 points to lead the Lancers (5-15, 4-5 Big South) past the Highlanders (8-12, 4-5) on Wednesday in Farmville.

Olivia Wagner had 17 points for Radford. Ashley Panem added 14 points.

Down 63-52 with 54 seconds left, Radford went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 63-60 with 28 seconds to go. But Longwood made five free throws the rest of the way to seal the win.

Guilford 72, Hollins 57

Lindsay Gauldin scored 15 points to lead the Quakers (16-3, 9-3 ODAC) past Hollins (1-14, 0-12) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Hollins led 38-35 at halftime but was outscored 21-7 in the third quarter.

Cabria Mutz had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Hollins.