Local college basketball roundup: Roanoke men win in OT

WINCHESTER — Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 32 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to an 80-71 overtime win over Shenandoah on Wednesday night.

Efosa U-Edosomwan tallied 17 points for Roanoke (13-4, 5-3 ODAC).

Jaylen Williams of Lynchburg (3-14, 2-6) made a jumper with 13 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 68. Marcus Taylor stole the ball from Roanoke's Nick Price with eight seconds to go in regulation, but the Hornets never got a shot off before the buzzer.

Roanoke scored the first four points of OT and led the rest of the way. Draper and E-Edosomwan combined for all 12 of Roanoke's OT points.

WEDNESDAY

MEN

W&L 76, Ferrum 72

LEXINGTON — Jack d'Entremont made four free throws with six-tenths of a second lift to give the Generals (7-8, 5-4 ODAC) a win over the Panthers (5-12, 0-8).

Robert DiSibio of W&L made a 3-pointer to cut the Ferrum lead to 72-70 with 1:21 left. After Ferrum's Jamar Butler missed a layup, d'Entremont was fouled while attempting a layup. He made both free throws to tie the game at 72 with 41 seconds left.

After W&L's Jack Lewis stole the ball from Darius Kemp, d'Entremont was fouled while driving to the basket. Ferrum coach Tyler Sanborn was hit with two technical fouls for arguing the call, so d'Entremont wound up with six free throws instead of just two. He made four of the six free throws.

Richie Manigault had 19 points for W&L, while d'Entremont had 15 points and DiSibio had 12 points.

Bryce Hall had 21 points for Ferrum, while Kemp added 19 points.

High Point 63, Radford 58

HIGH POINT, N.C. — John-Michael Wright scored 18 points to lead the Panthers (9-11, 3-3 Big South) past the Highlanders (6-13, 2-5).

Tai'Reon Joseph of Radford scored to cut the lead to 51-50 with 9:44 to go, but the Panthers went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.

Josiah Jeffers tallied 16 points for Radford.

Furman 79, VMI 64

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Conley Garrison had 22 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Paladins (15-7, 7-2 Southern Conference) past the Keydets (11-10, 4-5).

VMI's Jake Stephens (20 points) scored to tie the game at 61 with 5:08 left, but Furman went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.

VMI's Kamdyn Cufrman scored the 1,000th point of his career in the game. He finished with 16 points and now has 1,012 career points.

WOMEN

Roanoke 73, Ferrum 65

FERRUM — Rose Sande scored 16 points to lead the Maroons (13-2, 8-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-13, 3-8).

Ayanna Scarborough tallied 15 points for Roanoke, which won its fifth straight game.

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) of Ferrum made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 67-63 with 1:15 to go, but Roanoke went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the win.

Cabiness had 17 points, while Alexis Miller added 15 points and Aisha Martin had 14 points.

W&L 52, Randolph-Macon 49

ASHLAND — Hanna Malik scored 16 points to lead the Generals (12-3, 9-0 ODAC) to their seventh straight win.

Down 47-35 with 9:49 left, the Yellow Jackets (10-4, 8-1) went on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 49-47 with 3:37 to go.

Kate Groninger made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 52-47. Catherine Kagey made two free throws to cut the lead to 52-49 with 56 seconds to go.

After W&L's Jordan Diehl missed a layup, Randolph-Macon's Juliana Park missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left and Randolph-Macon's Becca Anthony missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Randolph 49, Hollins 44

Cameron O'Neil scored 16 points to lead the WildCats (12-4, 7-3 ODAC) past host Hollins (7-6, 3-5).

Tia Tucker had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Hollins. Kayla Surles added 12 points and played all 40 minutes for short-handed Hollins, which used only six players.

Surles scored to cut the lead to 43-39 with 1:50 left. Randolph's Yanessa Cabrera missed two free throws, but Surles missed a 3-pointer with 1:03 to go and Hollins' Xavia Hahn missed a layup with 57 seconds left. The visitors then made six of their next eight free throws to seal the win.