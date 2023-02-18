Efosa U-Edosomwan scored 22 points to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to an 80-74 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday in Salem.

Kasey Draper had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Roanoke, which finished the regular season with a record of 19-6 overall and 12-4 in the ODAC.

Joshua McClary had 15 points for Roanoke, which shot 51.7% from the field. Justin Kuthan added 14 points.

Omari DeVeaux had 20 points for the Marlins (16-8, 8-8).

COLLEGE MEN

W&L 96, No. 16 Hampden-Sydney 86

Richie Manigault and Robert DiSibio each had 23 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Generals (18-7, 11-5 ODAC) past the Tigers (20-5, 14-2) in their regular-season finale Saturday in Lexington.

Sam Wise had 13 points for W&L. Jack Lewis added 12 points. W&L shot 53.6% from the field and 58.3% (14 of 24) from 3-point range.

Longwood 73, Radford 63

Former Virginia Tech player Isaiah Wilkins scored 16 points Saturday to lead the Lancers (19-10, 11-5 Big South) past the Highlanders (17-12, 11-5) in Farmville.

The combination of Radford's loss and UNC Asheville's win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday enabled UNC Asheville to clinch the Big South regular-season title. UNC Asheville is 14-2 in league play with two games left.

Josiah Jeffers scored 16 points for Radford. DaQuan Smith added 11 points.

Samford 96, VMI 61

Former VMI and Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham had 19 points and five 3-pointers Saturday to lead the Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 SoCon) past the Keydets (6-23, 1-15) in Lexington.

VMI senior starter Sean Conway missed the game after getting hurt in Wednesday's loss to Chattanooga. So VMI started five freshmen Saturday, becoming the first NCAA Division I team in the nation to do so this season.

Samford was 21 of 35 from 3-point range (60%).

Asher Woods had 21 points for VMI. Tyler Houser had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Taeshaud Jackson II had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Methodist 75, SVU 72

Derrion Hicklen scored 18 points to lead the Monarchs (2-23, 2-12 USA South) past the Knights (12-13, 5-9) in the teams' regular-season finale Saturday in Fayetteville, N.C.

Koa Baker had 18 points for SVU. Malakai Olson had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Shaun Kenedy added 16 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN

W&L 71, Shenandoah 48

The Generals (19-6, 16-2) beat the Hornets (16-9, 11-7) in their regular-season finale Saturday in Lexington to win the ODAC regular-season title outright.

W&L had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the ODAC tournament and at least a share of the regular-season title with its win at Hollins on Wednesday.

Randolph-Macon finished second in the standings with a 15-3 league mark.

Mary Schleusner had 19 points, eight rebounds and six blocks for W&L. Elka Prechel added 11 points.

Roanoke 69, Averett 44

Madison Nereu had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Maroons (18-7, 12-6 ODAC) past the Cougars (4-21, 2-16) in their regular-season finale Saturday in Danville.

Morgan Micallef scored 13 points for Roanoke.

Hollins 59, Va. Wesleyan 49

Cabria Mutz had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead host Hollins (6-18, 2-16 ODAC) past the Marlins (7-18, 3-15) in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Noelani Carter had 14 points for Hollins. Ariana Gutierrez added 12 points and four 3-pointers.

Longwood 65, Radford 63

Janay Turner made three free throws with one second left to give the Lancers (8-19, 7-9 Big South) a win over the host Highlanders (11-16, 7-9) on Saturday.

Adriana Shipp of Longwood made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 62 with six seconds left. Turner then stole the ball from Ashlyn Traylor and was fouled.

Traylor had 17 points for Radford.

Greensboro 82, SVU 70

Ta'Keria Legette scored 27 points to lead the Pride (23-2, 18-0 USA South) past the Knights (11-12, 10-6) in the teams' regular-season finale Saturday in Buena Vista.

Greensboro had already clinched the USA South regular-season title.

Fourth-seeded SVU will host fifth-seeded Meredith in the USA South quarterfinals Tuesday.

Courtney Olson had 21 points and 15 rebounds for SVU. Addison Newman added 12 points.