Local college basketball roundup: Stephens boosts VMI

LEXINGTON — Jake Stephens had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots Saturday as the VMI basketball team celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first game ever played at Cameron Hall with a 64-61 win over Gardner-Webb.

VMI (7-4) won its fourth straight game.

Stephens scored his 1,000th career point in the win; he now has 1,008 points.

Stephens scored to give VMI a 60-59 lead with 42 seconds to go. After D’Maurian Williams made two free throws for Gardner-Webb (4-6), Stephens scored again to give VMI a 62-61 lead with 11 seconds left. After Jordan Spears missed a 3-pointer for the visitors, VMI’s Sean Conway made two free throws with two seconds to go. Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points for the Keydets.

MEN

SVU 69, Randolph 59: LYNCHBURG — Conner Marchant scored 22 points Saturday to lead the Knights (5-5) past the WildCats (3-6).

Isaiah Marchant had 18 points for Southern Virginia, while Scottie Ziegner added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Down 42-37, SVU went on a 17-2 run to grab a 54-44 lead with 5:25 to go.