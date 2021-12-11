Local college basketball roundup: Stephens boosts VMI

LEXINGTON — Jake Stephens had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots Saturday as the VMI basketball team celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first game ever played at Cameron Hall with a 64-61 win over Gardner-Webb.
VMI (7-4) won its fourth straight game.
Stephens scored his 1,000th career point in the win; he now has 1,008 points.
Stephens scored to give VMI a 60-59 lead with 42 seconds to go. After D’Maurian Williams made two free throws for Gardner-Webb (4-6), Stephens scored again to give VMI a 62-61 lead with 11 seconds left. After Jordan Spears missed a 3-pointer for the visitors, VMI’s Sean Conway made two free throws with two seconds to go. Kamdyn Curfman had 13 points for the Keydets.
MEN
SVU 69, Randolph 59: LYNCHBURG — Conner Marchant scored 22 points Saturday to lead the Knights (5-5) past the WildCats (3-6).
Isaiah Marchant had 18 points for Southern Virginia, while Scottie Ziegner added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Down 42-37, SVU went on a 17-2 run to grab a 54-44 lead with 5:25 to go.
Guilford 75, Ferrum 68: FERRUM — Liam Ward scored 25 points and snared 11 rebounds Saturday to lead the Quakers (5-3) past the Panthers (4-4).
The game did not count in the ODAC standings.
James Smith Jr. had 18 points for Ferrum, with Darius Kemp adding 17 points. Ferrum turned the ball over 16 times.
WOMEN
Roanoke 69, Lynchburg 58: LYNCHBURG — Renee Alquiza scored 19 points to lead the Maroons (8-0, 4-0 ODAC) past the Hornets (5-3, 2-2) on Saturday.
Morgan Micallef had 16 points for Roanoke, while Lauren Keel added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Lynchburg turned the ball over 24 times.
SVU 84, Averett 55: BUENA VISTA — Katie Garrish had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Knights (6-3, 4-0 USA South) past the Cougars (2-7, 2-1) on Saturday.
Courtney McKrola and Anna Singer had 17 points apiece for SVU. Emma Camden added six points, nine assists and eight rebounds. SVU outrebounded Averett 58-32. Averett shot just 29.6% from the field.