Local college basketball roundup: SVU women win 15th straight

BUENA VISTA — Savanna Christensen had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Southern Virginia women's basketball team beat William Peace 73-56 on Saturday for its 15th straight victory.

The Knights (18-3, 14-0 USA South) remain atop the USA South's East Division.

Courtney McKrola had 12 points and 13 rebounds for SVU, while Emma Camden added 11 points.

William Peace (3-17, 2-12) and Southern Virginia were tied at 29 at halftime, but SVU outscored the visitors 28-12 in the third quarter.

On Friday, SVU beat visiting Meredith 83-47. Katie Garrish had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.

SATURDAY

WOMEN

W&L 88, Ferrum 58

FERRUM — Megan Horn scored 20 points to lead the first-place Generals (15-4, 12-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-16, 3-11).

Tahri Phillips had 14 points for W&L. Jordan Diehl had 12 points and went 5 of 5 from the field, marking just the fifth time in program history that a General attempted at least five shots in a game and made them all.

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 19 points for Ferrum. Aisha Martin had 15 points and Cameron Hawkins added 14 points.

W&L shot 54.8% from the field and 52% (13 of 25) from 3-point range.

It was the fifth time this season that W&L won a game by at least 30 points.

Roanoke 75, Virginia Wesleyan 39

VIRGINIA BEACH — Rose Sande scored 14 points to lead the Maroons (16-4, 11-2 ODAC) past the Marlins (3-17, 0-3).

Ayanna Scarborough had 13 points and seven rebounds for Roanoke, while Renee Alquiza added 11 points.

North Carolina A&T 77, Radford 63

RADFORD — Jazmin Harris scored 24 points to lead the Aggies (10-11, 7-4 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-15, 1-8).

Bridget Birkhead had 18 points and four 3-pointers for Radford. Ashley Tudor added 13 points and Rachel LaLonde had 12 points.

Chanin Scott had 22 points for the visitors.

MEN

Presbyterian 78, Radford 70

RADFORD — Rayshon Harrison scored 22 points to lead the Blue Hose (11-13, 3-6 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-15, 3-7).

Josiah Jeffers tallied 18 points for Radford, while Bryan Hart added 14 points.

Radford led 37-34 at halftime but was outscored 44-33 in the second half. The Blue Hose shot 57.7% from the field in the second half.

The Highlanders led 59-58 with 6:22 to go, but the visitors went on a 13-2 run to grab a 71-61 lead with 1:27 left.

No. 1 Randolph-Macon 72, Roanoke 67

ASHLAND — Miles Mallory scored 19 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (20-1, 12-0 ODAC), who are ranked No. 1 in Division III in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll, past the Maroons (15-6, 7-5).

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 21 points for Roanoke, while Kasey Draper (Northside) added 19 points.

Roanoke's Ethan Rohan made two free throws to cut the lead to 55-54 with 11:56 left, but the Yellow Jackets answered with an 8-0 run.

The Yellow Jackets won their 42nd straight home game.

W&L 83, Virginia Wesleyan 58

LEXINGTON — Richie Manigault had 19 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Generals (8-9, 6-5 ODAC) past the Marlins (11-9, 7-4).

Gus Wise had 17 points and nine rebounds for W&L, while Sam Wise had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

W&L shot 60.7% from the field in the first half to build a 45-25 halftime lead.

Randolph 88, Ferrum 64

FERRUM — Danny Bickey and Jordan Phillips-McLoyd each scored 20 points to lead the WildCats (5-15, 2-10 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-16, 0-12).

Michael Spraggins had 11 points for Ferrum, which lost its 10th straight game.

Averett 77, SVU 55

BUENA VISTA — Corey Baldwin scored 26 points to lead the Cougars (11-9, 8-1 USA South) past the Knights (11-9, 5-4).

Averett shot 57.7% from the field and 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

Elliot Spencer had 20 points for SVU, while Jesse Barker added 13 points.

Note

Hollins game ppd.

Hollins' Saturday game at Eastern Mennonite was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Hollins program.