Local college basketball roundup: The Citadel beats VMI

LEXINGTON — Hayden Brown scored 22 points to lead The Citadel men's basketball team to an 83-79 win over VMI on Saturday.

Tyler Moffe had 16 points and five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 Southern Conference).

VMI (15-11, 8-6) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

Jake Stephens had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Keydets. Honor Huff added 19 points, while Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points and four 3-pointers. Trey Bonham had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Citadel shot 53.1% (17 of 32) from 3-point range.

Stephens scored to cut the lead to 78-76 with 30 seconds left, but the visitors made five of six free throws to extend the lead to 83-76 with four seconds to go.

MEN

Hampden-Sydney 70, Roanoke 64

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Davidson Hubbard had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Tigers (12-8, 7-6) past the Maroons (16-7, 8-6).

Kasey Draper (Northside) had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Roanoke. Zach Rosenthal had 12 points and four 3-pointers.

Down 62-56 with 4:17 left, the Tigers went on a 14-0 run to grab a 70-62 lead.

Lynchburg 82, W&L 75

LYNCHBURG — Israel Lockamy had 24 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Hornets (14-9, 8-6) past the Generals (10-10, 8-6).

Robert DiSibio had 26 points, five 3-pointers and eight rebounds for W&L. Sam Wise and Gus Wise added 11 points apiece.

With the game tied at 70, the Hornets scored five straight points to grab a 75-70 lead with 1:30 left. They led the rest of the way.

Va. Wesleyan 79, Ferrum 58

VIRGINIA BEACH — Kelvin Nicholson scored 18 points to lead the Marlins (14-9, 10-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-18, 0-14).

Michael Spraggins had 15 points and eight rebounds for Ferrum, which lost its 12th straight game. James Smith Jr. added 14 points.

Ferrum cut the lead to 47-44, but the Marlins went on a 13-0 run to build a 60-44 cushion with 9:38 left.

N.C. Wesleyan 66, SVU 45

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Damon McDowell had 27 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Battling Bishops (16-7, 8-4 USA South) past the Knights (12-10, 6-5).

Elliot Spencer had 14 points and four 3-pointers for SVU, while Conner Marchant added 12 points.

WOMEN

W&L 75, Guilford 61

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Megan Horn had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Generals (18-4, 15-1 ODAC) past the Quakers (6-13, 4-10).

Hanna Malik had 15 points and five 3-pointers for W&L, which tied the school mark for the most ODAC wins in a season.

Roanoke 62, E. Mennonite 52

Kristina Harrel had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the host Maroons (18-5, 13-3 ODAC) past the Royals (6-15, 2-13).

Roanoke trailed 50-45 after three quarters but outscored the visitors 17-2 in the fourth.

SVU 70, Methodist 32

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Katie Garrish had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights (20-4, 16-1 USA South) past the Monarchs (12-11, 10-7).

Savanna Christensen added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Methodist shot just 18% from the field and was 1 of 18 from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb 99, Radford 62

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Jhessyka Williams scored 24 points to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (12-13, 10-4 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-18, 1-11).

Bridget Birkhead had 21 points for Radford, which lost its seventh straight game.