Local college basketball roundup: VMI beats ETSU

LEXINGTON — Trey Bonham scored 21 points to lead the VMI basketball team to an 83-79 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Jake Stephens had 17 points and 14 rebounds for VMI (12-10, 5-5 Southern Conference), which snapped a 13-game losing streak in the series with ETSU (12-11, 4-6). Honor Huff added 18 points.

Down 58-49, VMI went on a 16-5 run to grab a 65-63 lead with 9:10 to go.

Bonham scored, was fouled and made the free throw to give VMI an 81-79 lead with 36 seconds left. After VMI's Sean Conway blocked a shot and Stephens got the rebound, Louis Tang made two free throw with 11 seconds left.

MEN

Gardner-Webb 61, Radford 42

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — D'Maurian Williams had 19 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (11-10, 5-3 Big South) past the Highlanders (6-14, 2-6).

Radford shot just 28.3% from the field.

No. 1 Randolph-Macon 77, W&L 72

LEXINGTON — Buzz Anthony and Miles Mallory each had 20 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (17-1, 9-0 ODAC) past the Generals (7-9, 5-5).

The visitors led 77-65 with 44 seconds left.

Robert DiSibio had 22 points for W&L, while Mark Lamendola had 16 points.

Eastern Mennonite 73, Ferrum 65

FERRUM — Tim Jones had 19 points to lead the Royals (6-10, 4-5 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-13, 0-9).

James Smith Jr. had 17 points for Ferrum.

Smith scored to cut the lead to 64-62 with 2:24 to go. But the visitors answered with a 7-0 run.

SVU 77, N.C. Wesleyan 67

BUENA VISTA — Malakai Olson had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Knights (10-8, 4-3 USA South) past the Bishops (13-6, 5-3).

Conner Marchant had 17 points, while Elliot Spencer added 16 points.

SVU trailed 29-24 at halftime but shot 62.5% from the field in the second half.

On Friday, Marchant had 27 points to lead SVU to a 78-65 home win over Methodist.

WOMEN

Roanoke 59, Bridgewater 56

Renee Alquiza had 18 points to lead the host Maroons (14-2, 9-0 ODAC) past the Eagles (8-9, 5-5).

Roanoke won its sixth straight game.

The Maroons went on a 7-0 run to grab a 56-54 lead with 3:03 left. Erika Nettles made a layup to tie the game, but Alquiza scored to give Roanoke a 58-56 lead with 1:39 to go. After a BC turnover, Roanoke's Kristina Harrel made one of two free throws with one second to go.

W&L 88, Virginia Wesleyan 53

LEXINGTON — Kate Groninger scored 14 points to lead the Generals (13-3, 10-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (3-16, 0-12).

Kathryn Vandiver had 13 points for W&L, which won its eighth straight game.

W&L, which extended its home winning streak to 17 games, made 14 3-pointers and snared 61 rebounds.

SVU 69, Pfeiffer 64

RALEIGH. NC. — Katie Garrish had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Knights (14-3, 10-0 USA South) past the Falcons (8-12, 4-8).

Savanna Christensen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for SVU, which won its 11th straight game. Courtney McKrola added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

On Friday, Christensen and Anna Singer each scored 17 points to lead the Knights to a 74-62 home win over North Carolina Wesleyan.

Shenandoah 46, Hollins 43

Ragan Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Hornets (11-4, 6-4 ODAC) past host Hollins (7-7, 3-6).

Kayla Surles had 18 points for Hollins, while Tia Tucker added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Madisen Kimble made one of two free throws to give the Hornets a 44-43 lead with 2:07 left. Hollins then missed three shots and had a turnover. Sierra St. Cyr made two free throws to extend the lead to 46-43 with three seconds to go. Surles missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Randolph-Macon 67, Ferrum 47

FERRUM — Cheridan Hatfield scored 16 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (11-4, 9-1 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-14, 3-9).

Aisha Martin had 15 points for Ferrum.

Longwood 78, Radford 51

RADFORD — Kyla McMakin scored 19 points to lead the Lancers (11-10, 8-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-13, 1-6).

Rachel LaLonde had 12 points for Radford.