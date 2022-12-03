Local college basketball roundup: VMI beats Navy

LEXINGTON — Sean Conway had 28 points and six 3-pointers to lead the VMI basketball team to an 80-72 win over Navy on Saturday.

VMI won for just the second time in the 25-game history of the series, with the previous win having come in 2004.

Tyler Houser scored 16 points for the Keydets (3-6), who beat a Division I foe for the first time under rookie head coach Andrew Wilson.

Devin Butler tallied 13 points for VMI. Asher Woods scored 11.

Austin Inge had 21 points for Navy (5-3).

VMI shot 56% from 3-point range (14 of 25).

COLLEGE MEN

Roanoke 78, Randolph 55: Kasey Draper scored 28 points to lead the Maroons (5-1, 2-0 ODAC) past the WildCats (3-6, 0-3) on Saturday in Lynchburg.

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 15 points and eight rebounds for Roanoke, while Justin Kuthan added 14 points.

Roanoke shot 52.7% from the field.

SVU 92, Ferrum 90, OT: Shaun Kenedy had 25 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Knights (4-3) past the Panthers (3-5) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Ferrum’s Alfredo Abel-Rivera made a layup with 14 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 81. Ferrum’s Marcus Neal stole the ball from Kenedy with a second left in regulation.

With Southern Virginia up 92-90, Neal missed two free throws with four seconds left in OT.

Koa Baker had 24 points and 11 rebounds for SVU. Malakai Olson tallied 17 points.

Calvin Washington had 21 points for Ferrum. Deshone Hicks and Neal each added 18.

No. 8 Randolph-Macon 84, W&L 71: Josh Talbert had 19 points to lead the defending NCAA Division III champion Yellow Jackets (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) past the Generals (5-3, 1-2) on Saturday in Ashland.

Sam Wise had 15 points for W&L. Robert DiSibio added 14, Jack d’Entremont scored 12 and Drew Harrell had 11.

COLLEGE WOMEN

W&L 76, Virginia Wesleyan 60: Mary Schleusner had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Generals (5-2, 5-0 ODAC) past the Marlins (4-4, 1-3) on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Olivia Berntson had 12 points for Washington and Lee.

SVU 86, Meredith 58: Addison Newman had 26 points, six 3-pointers and nine rebounds to lead the Knights (4-3, 3-1 USA South) past Meredith (1-5, 1-3) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Eve Schmalbeck had 12 points for Southern Virginia. Alyssa McKrola added 11.

Randolph-Macon 53, Ferrum 46: Catherine Kagey (Faith Christian) had 13 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 3-0 ODAC) past the host Panthers (3-5, 1-3) on Saturday.

Aisha Martin had 15 points for Ferrum. Trina Lewis added 11.

Eastern Mennonite 62, Hollins 60: Mya Hamlet had 21 points to lead the visiting Royals (5-3, 1-2 ODAC) past Hollins (1-6, 0-4) on Saturday.

Cabria Mutz had 14 points and 17 rebounds for Hollins. Moriah Hill also had 14 points.