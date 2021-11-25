Local college basketball roundup: VMI tops Central Arkansas

NEW ORLEANS — Kamdyn Curfman scored 22 points, Sean Conway added 10 and the VMI men's basketball team defeated Central Arkansas 73-67 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 in the University of New Orleans Classic.
The Keydets (2-3) will wrap up the round-robin tournament against host New Orleans (2-4) on Friday at 2 p.m.
On Thursday, VMI led 35-32 at halftime and outrebounded Central Arkansas 43-38 overall. Camren Hunter led the Bears (1-5) with 19 points.
MEN
Presbyterian 59, VMI 54
NEW ORLEANS — Rayshon Harrison scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half Wednesday to lift the Blue Hose to a win on the first day of the three-day University of New Orleans Classic.
Down 51-47 with 4:23 left, the Blue Hose went on a 9-0 run to grab a 56-51 lead with 1:30 to go.
Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens had 17 points apiece for VMI, which was just 7 of 26 from 3-point range (26.9%).
Presbyterian beat VMI for the second time this month.
Radford 67, William and Mary 54
RADFORD — Rashun Williams and Shaquan Jules scored 13 points apiece Wednesday to lead the Highlanders (2-4) past the Tribe (0-6).
Radford's Xavier Lipscomb, who had missed the previous two games with the flu, had 10 points.
Next up for Radford is a home game with Eastern Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Radford will retire the jersey of current Chicago Bulls player Javonte Green in a halftime ceremony.
Roanoke 60, Goucher 39
BALTIMORE, Md. — Ethan Rohan had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Maroons (3-0) past the Gophers (2-3) on Tuesday night.
Kasey Draper (Northside) had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Roanoke.
Ferrum 87, William Peace 54
RALEIGH, N.C. — Kajuan Madden-McAfee scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (3-1) past William Peace (1-4) on Tuesday night.
Darius Kemp had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Ferrum. Michael Spraggins added 13 points.
WOMEN
Radford 95, Lees-McRae 39
RADFORD — Carmen Williams, Rachel LaLonde, Makaila Brown and Vanessa Blake scored 14 points apiece Wednesday to lead the Highlanders (2-3) past NCAA Division II member Lees-McRae.
The game counted for Radford's record but was only an exhibition for Lees-McRae.
UVa 60, Cal State Fullerton 48
FULLERTON, Calif. — Amandine Toi had 20 points and four 3-pointers Tuesday night to lead the Cavaliers (1-4) past the Titans (2-3).
Camryn Taylor had 17 points and nine rebounds for UVa.
Hollins 90, Trinity (D.C.) 32
Kayla Surles had 14 points and a school-record 12 assists Tuesday to lead host Hollins (5-1) to its fifth straight win.
Surles broke the old mark of 11 assists, which was set by Kelly Maxey in a 2013 game.
Tia Tucker and Unoma Aguolu had 25 points apiece for Hollins.
W&L 73, Mary Washington 68
LEXINGTON — Megan Horn had 17 points to lead the Generals (3-2) past the Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday night.
Washington and Lee earned its 12th straight home win, extending the school record.
Kathryn Vandiver added 15 points for W&L, while Jordan Diehl had 12 points.
W&L was 24 of 29 from the free-throw line.
SVU 72, Mary Baldwin 57
STAUNTON — Katie Garrish had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Knights (3-2, 1-0 USA South) past the Squirrels (4-2, 0-2) on Tuesday night.