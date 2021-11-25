Local college basketball roundup: VMI tops Central Arkansas

NEW ORLEANS — Kamdyn Curfman scored 22 points, Sean Conway added 10 and the VMI men's basketball team defeated Central Arkansas 73-67 on Thursday to improve to 2-0 in the University of New Orleans Classic.

The Keydets (2-3) will wrap up the round-robin tournament against host New Orleans (2-4) on Friday at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, VMI led 35-32 at halftime and outrebounded Central Arkansas 43-38 overall. Camren Hunter led the Bears (1-5) with 19 points.

MEN

Presbyterian 59, VMI 54

NEW ORLEANS — Rayshon Harrison scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half Wednesday to lift the Blue Hose to a win on the first day of the three-day University of New Orleans Classic.

Down 51-47 with 4:23 left, the Blue Hose went on a 9-0 run to grab a 56-51 lead with 1:30 to go.

Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens had 17 points apiece for VMI, which was just 7 of 26 from 3-point range (26.9%).

Presbyterian beat VMI for the second time this month.

Radford 67, William and Mary 54