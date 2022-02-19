Local college basketball roundup: VMI upsets Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Honor Huff had 22 points and five 3-pointers to help the VMI basketball team upset first-place Chattanooga in Southern Conference action Saturday.

VMI (16-12, 9-7) won even though star Jake Stephens left the game midway through the first half with an injury and did not return.

The Keydets have clinched back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns.

VMI made 14 3-pointers against the Mocs (22-7, 12-4).

Trey Bonham had 20 points and six assists for VMI.

MEN

Radford 66, High Point 64

RADFORD — Josiah Jeffers scored 17 points to lead the Highlanders (10-16, 6-8 Big South) past the Panthers (11-17, 5-9).

Artese Stapleton had 15 points for Radford.

Stapleton made a jumper to give Radford the lead for good at 63-62 with 59 seconds left. He made two free throws to extend the lead to 65-62 with 19 seconds to go.

Roanoke 67, Bridgewater 58

BRIDGEWATER — Kasey Draper scored 20 points to lead the Maroons (17-8, 9-7 ODAC) past the Eagles (9-15, 5-11).

Efosa U-Edosomwan had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Roanoke.

No. 5 seed Roanoke will play No. 4 seed Washington and Lee in an ODAC quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

W&L 88, Randolph 61

LYNCHBURG — Sam Wise had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the Generals (12-10, 10-6 ODAC) past the WildCats (6-18, 3-13).

Mark Lamendola tallied 14 points for W&L.

Eastern Mennonite 77, Ferrum 71

HARRISONBURG — Tim Jones had 20 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Royals (10-13, 8-8 ODAC) past the Panthers (6-19, 1-15).

Michael Spraggins had 26 points for Ferrum, while James Smith Jr. had 16 points.

Down 66-63, EMU went on a 9-0 run to grab a 72-66 lead with 32 seconds left.

SVU 92, William Peace 62

BUENA VISTA — Scottie Ziegner had 24 points to lead the Knights (13-11, 7-6 USA South) past William Peace (6-17, 3-10).

Malakai Olson had 17 points and nine rebounds for SVU.

WOMEN

W&L 56, Eastern Mennonite 41

HARRISONBURG — The Generals (19-14, 16-2) beat the Royals (6-18, 2-16) to tie Randolph-Macon for the ODAC regular-season title.

W&L earned the top seed in the ODAC tournament because it won the regular-season meeting with Randolph-Macon.

Hanna Malik had 11 points for the Generals, who tied the school record for the most overall wins in a season. W&L broke the school mark for the most conference wins in a season.

W&L will face Guilford or Hollins in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

Roanoke 66, Randolph 63

Lauren Keel made a layup at the buzzer, was fouled and made the free throw to give the host Maroons (20-5, 15-3 ODAC) a win over the WildCats (16-6, 10-5).

Kristina Harrel had 12 points for Roanoke.

No. 3 seed Roanoke will face Lynchburg in an ODAC quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

Hollins 48, Bridgewater 46

BRIDGEWATER — Kayla Surles had 13 points to lead Hollins (11-11, 7-10 ODAC) past the Eagles (9-14, 7-10).

The seven ODAC wins are the most for Hollins since the team had seven in the 2002-03 season.

On Friday night, Hollins beat Eastern Mennonite 62-45 in Harrisonburg. Kayla Surles had 16 points, while Tia Tucker had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 8 seed Hollins will host Guilford in the first round of the ODAC tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Shenandoah 63, Ferrum 42

FERRUM — Olivia Weinel had 23 points to lead the Hornets (19-5, 13-5 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-20, 3-15).

Kayla Cabiness had 17 points for Ferrum.

No. 10 seed Ferrum will visit Bridgewater in the first round of the ODAC tournament Tuesday.

Winthrop 62, Radford 47

ROCK HILL, S.C. — J'Mani Ingram and Sydney Hunter scored 13 points apiece to lead the Eagles (6-20, 4-11 Big South) past the Highlanders (7-19, 3-12).

Bridget Birkhead had 15 points and five 3-pointers for Radford.