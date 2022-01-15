Local College Basketball Roundup: W&L upsets No. 15 Roanoke

Gus Wise had 22 points and five 3-pointers off the bench to lead the Washington and Lee men's basketball team to a 77-57 win over 15th-ranked Roanoke College on Saturday in Salem.

It was W&L's first win over a ranked foe since the Generals upset No. 6 Catholic in November 2015.

Robert DiSibio scored 19 points for the Generals (6-6, 4-2 ODAC).

Efosa U-Edosomwan and Justin Kuthan each tallied 13 points for the Maroons (9-4, 1-3), who lost their second game of the week. Northside graduate Kasey Draper added 11 points.

Roanoke shot just 41.8% from the field, 23.8% from 3-point range (5 of 21) and 37.5% (6 of 16) from the free-throw line.

The Generals sank 12 3-pointers and outrebounded Roanoke 39-31.

MEN

VMI 90, The Citadel 85

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jake Stephens had 20 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead the Keydets (10-8, 3-3 Southern Conference) past the Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3).

Trey Bonham tallied 17 points for VMI, while Kamdyn Curfman and Honor Huff each scored 15 points.

With the game tied at 75, Curfman made a 3-pointer and Cooper Sisco made a jumper to give VMI an 80-75 lead with 3:40 left. VMI led the rest of the way.

Campbell 70, Radford 58

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Jordan Whitfield scored 17 points to lead the Camels (9-6, 2-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-11, 1-3).

Down 57-52 with 4:22 left, the Camels closed the game on an 18-1 run.

Josiah Jeffers had 15 points for Radford, while Rashun Williams added 12 points.

The Camels shot 61.5% from the field in the second half.

Radford, which lost its third straight game, shot just 27.8% (5 of 18) from 3-point range in the game.

Virginia Wesleyan 89, Ferrum 72

FERRUM — Tim Fisher had 24 points to lead the Marlins (6-7, 2-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-7, 0-3).

Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 20 points for Ferrum, while James Smith Jr. had 19 points. Bryce Hall had 11 points.

The Marlins shot 58.2% from the field and made 14 3-pointers.

SVU 77, William Peace 60

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elliot Spencer scored 23 points to lead the Knights (7-7) past William Peace (5-7).

Malakai Olson had 18 points for SVU, while Jesse Barker added 11 points.

WOMEN

Presbyterian 74, Radford 63

CLINTON, S.C. — Maleia Bracone scored 17 points to lead the Blue Hose (7-7, 2-2 Big South) past the Highlanders (4-10, 0-3).

Bridget Birkhead had 15 points and five 3-pointers for Radford. Ashley Tudor also had 15 points.

The game was tied at 54 with 8:34 left, but the Blue Hose scored six straight points to take the lead for good.

The Blue Hose led 23-8 after the first quarter.

SVU 89, Methodist 55

BUENA VISTA — Katie Garrish had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Knights (10-3, 6-0 USA South) past the Monarchs (7-6, 5-3).

Anna Singer had 19 points for SVU, which won its seventh straight game. Savanna Christensen had 18 points.

SVU outrebounded the visitors 51-29.

W&L 69, Lynchburg 56

LEXINGTON — Megan Horn had 14 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Generals (8-3, 5-0 ODAC) past the Hornets (6-6, 2-3).

This is the first time W&L has ever won its first five ODAC games.

Hanna Malik had 12 points for the Generals, who won their 14th straight home game. Kathryn Vandiver added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

NOTE

New date for

UVa-Va. Tech women's game

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team’s home game against Virginia has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 but was postponed because the Cavaliers had COVID-19 woes. It was one of three games that Uva had to postpone because of its COVID-19 issues; all three games have now been rescheduled.