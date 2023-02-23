Kathryn Vandiver had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to lead the top-seeded Washington and Lee women’s basketball team to an 85-69 win over eighth-seeded Ferrum in an ODAC quarterfinal Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

The Generals (20-6) tied the school record for most overall wins in a season, which was set by last year’s squad.

W&L will meet Randolph (19-7) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the civic center. Randolph beat Guilford 65-59 on Friday to reach the semifinals for the first time.

Mary Schleusner had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks for W&L. Sarah Zimmerman added 11 points and six assists.

W&L’s Elka Prechel made two 3-pointers, giving her a school-record 77 on the season. The old mark of 75 was shared by Hanna Malik and Meg Ingram.

W&L outrebounded Ferrum 38-24, giving the Generals a school-record 1,315 rebounds on the year. The old mark of 1,310 was set 16 years ago.

Aisha Martin had 17 points for Ferrum (12-15), while Demeisha Canada tallied 14 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Radford 65, High Point 55

Carmen Williams tallied 14 points Wednesday to lead the host Highlanders (12-16, 8-9 Big South) past the Panthers (14-13, 12-5).

Rachel LaLonde had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Radford. Vanessa Blake had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

COLLEGE MEN

VMI 87, Wofford 83, OT

Rickey Bradley Jr. had 24 points Wednesday to lead the Keydets (7-23, 2-15 SoCon) past the Terriers (15-15, 7-10) in Lexington.

Wofford led 67-57 with 2:38 left in regulation. Tyler Houser made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 73 with 28 seconds left in regulation.

It was VMI’s first home win over Wofford since February 2001.

Asher Woods had 21 points for VMI. Taeshaud Jackson II had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tony Felder Jr. had 16 points and four 3-pointers. Houser had 11 points.

VMI’s Sean Conway remained sidelined with a leg injury.

High Point 69, Radford 64

Zach Austin had 20 points and five blocks Wednesday to lead the host Panthers (14-15, 6-11 Big South) past the Highlanders (17-13, 11-6).

Shane Nichols served as acting head coach for Radford in the wake of Darris Nichols having been charged Sunday with driving under the influence.

Radford led 62-61 with 3:11 left, but High Point scored six straight points to take a 67-62 lead with 1:17 to go.

DaQuan Smith had 19 points and five 3-pointers for Radford. Justin Archer had 13 points and eight rebounds.

NOTE

SVU’s Baker, Olson honored

Koa Baker of Southern Virginia was named the USA South men’s basketball rookie of the year on Thursday.

Baker (14.9 ppg, league-high 9.5 rpg) also made the All-USA South first team.

SVU’s Courtney Olson (11.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg) made the women’s All-USA South second team.