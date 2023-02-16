The Washington and Lee women's basketball team clinched the top seed in the ODAC tournament with an 86-43 rout of host Hollins on Wednesday night.

W&L (18-6, 15-2), which has one regular-season game left, clinched at least a share of the ODAC regular-season title. Randolph-Macon is in second place with a 14-3 league mark.

This is the first time in program history that W&L has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 15 ODAC wins.

Sofia Feigelson and Elka Prechel each had 13 points for W&L. Kathryn Vandiver had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Cabria Mutz had 12 points and eight rebounds for Hollins, which shot just 29.3% from the field.

WOMEN

UNC Asheville 52, Radford 49

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter scored 18 points to lead the host Bulldogs (10-16, 6-9 Big South) past the Highlanders (11-15, 7-8) on Wednesday.

Ashlyn Traylor had 11 points for Radford.

Traylor scored to cut the lead to 50-49 with 1:56 left, but Radford never scored again.

Bridgewater 67, Roanoke 46

Jaden Alsberry and Abby Freeman each scored 11 points to lead the host Eagles (18-5, 13-4 ODAC) past the Maroons on Wednesday.

Madison Nereu had 11 points for the Maroons.

The Maroons shot just 34.6% from the field. They were 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

Guilford 68, Ferrum 63

Lindsay Gauldin scored 19 points to lead the Quakers (20-4, 13-4 ODAC) past the host Panthers (11-14, 7-11) on Wednesday.

DeMeisha Canada had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum. Aisha Martin tallied 18 points.

Guilford led 49-35 entering the fourth quarter, but Canada scored to cut the lead to 52-51 with 5:15 to go.

Kayleigh Shreffler scored to cut the lead to 60-58 with 2:34 left, but Gauldin answered with a layup.

Canada made two free throws to trim the lead to 62-60 with 1:12 left, but the visitors made four free throws to extend the lead to 66-60 with 11 seconds left.

MEN

Chattanooga 78, VMI 58

KC Hankton scored 13 points to lead the Mocs (15-13, 7-8 SoCon) past the Keydets (6-22, 1-14) on Wednesday in Lexington.

VMI graduate transfer Jake Stephens of Chattanooga missed his eighth straight game with a hand injury.

The Mocs are steered by former VMI coach Dan Earl, who left the Keydets after last season to take over at Chattanooga.

"It was emotional for sure," Earl said of his return to VMI.

Ten Chattanooga players made at least one 3-pointer, tying an NCAA Division I record that the Mocs set earlier this season.

The Mocs made 16 3-pointers to VMI's 12.

Chattanooga led 47-14 at halftime.

Rickey Bradley Jr. had 20 points and four 3-pointers for VMI. Taeshaud Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

W&L 97, Randolph 75

Robert DiSibio scored 27 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, to lead the Generals (17-7, 10-5 ODAC) past the WildCats (5-19, 1-14) on Wednesday in Lexington.

DiSibio also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Jack Lewis had 20 points and six 3-pointers. Drew Harrell had 14 points. Richie Manigault had 11 points and nine rebounds. Cheick Toure and Jack d'Entermont also had 11 points.

W&L shot 50.8% from the field and made 17 3-pointers.

Guilford 61, Ferrum 47

Tyler Dearman scored 18 points to lead the Quakers (20-4, 13-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (9-16, 5-11) on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Johnny Franklin had 11 points for Ferrum, which shot 29.4% from the field.