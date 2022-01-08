Local college basketball roundup: W&L women improve to 4-0 in ODAC

VIRGINIA BEACH — Jordan Diehl had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Washington and Lee women’s basketball team to an 80-62 win over Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.

Kate Groninger had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Generals (7-3, 4-0 ODAC), while Grace O’Connor added 11 points and seven rebounds. Megan Horn dished out 10 assists, while Lauren Achter snared 10 rebounds.

W&L grabbed 61 rebounds — the third-best total in the program’s history.

The Marlins (3-10, 0-6) shot just 35.6% from the field.

WOMEN

Gardner-Webb 77, Radford 74

RADFORD — Alasia Smith had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-10, 3-1 Big South) past the Highlanders (4-9, 0-2).

Down 65-61, Gardner-Webb scored seven straight points to grab a 68-65 lead with 3:16 left. The visitors led the rest of the way.

With Gardner-Webb up 77-74, Radford’s Bridget Birkhead missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. Teammate Taiye Johnson missed a layup with three seconds to go.

Rachel LaLonde had 16 points and eight rebounds for Radford, while Bryonna McClean had 15 points.

Radford turned the ball over 25 times.

Randolph-Macon 75, Ferrum 45

ASHLAND — Allison Burdette scored 15 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (7-3, 5-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (4-9, 2-4).

Up 56-41 after three quarters, the Yellow Jackets opened the fourth quarter on a 16-0 run to build a 72-41 cushion.

Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 24 points for Ferrum, while Cameron Hawkins added 17 points.

Ferrum shot just 31.1% from the field.

MEN

W&L 79, Hampden-Sydney 74

LEXINGTON — Robert DiSibio had 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Generals (4-6, 2-2) past the Tigers (7-3, 2-1).

Trailing 44-38 at halftime, W&L opened the second half on a 16-0 run to grab a 54-44 lead with 13:49 to go.

The Tigers cut the lead to 71-70 with 1:34 left, but W&L’s Sam Wise and Richie Manigault made back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 75-70.

Jack d’Entremont had 14 points for W&L, while Wise scored 11 points.

The Tigers shot just 37.1% from the field.