Hanna Malik had 16 points and four 3-pointers Saturday to lead the top-seeded Washington and Lee women's basketball team to a 71-45 win over fifth-seeded Randolph in an ODAC semifinal at the Salem Civic Center.

W&L improved to 21-6, breaking the program record for the most overall wins in a season. The mark was set by last year's team.

The Generals advanced to the title game for the first time in four years and for only the third time in team history. They will meet seventh-seeded Shenandoah, a 75-60 winner over third-seeded Bridgewater in the other semifinal, for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Mary Schleusner had 15 points and 13 rebounds for W&L.

W&L made 11 3-pointers for a school-record 225 on the year.

Randolph (19-8) shot just 23.2% from the field.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Radford 66, Campbell 61

Ashlyn Traylor had 19 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Highlanders (13-16, 9-9 Big South) past the Camels (15-14, 10-8) on Saturday in Buies Creek, N.C.

Radford finished in a tie with Presbyterian for fourth place in the Big South standings. Radford earned the fourth seed in the league tournament on a tiebreaker. Radford will face fifth-seeded Presbyterian in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Vanessa Blake had 12 points for Radford. Carmen Williams and Rachel LaLonde each added 11 points.

Radford led 52-45 entering the fourth quarter. Radford made only one basket in the final quarter but was 12 of 14 from the free-throw line in the fourth.

COLLEGE MEN

Randolph-Macon 62, Roanoke 50

Miles Mallory had 14 points Saturday to lead the top-seeded and second-ranked Yellow Jackets past the fourth-seeded Maroons (20-7) in an ODAC semifinal at the Salem Civic Center.

The defending NCAA Division III champion Yellow Jackets (26-1) won their 24th straight game. They will play in the final at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kasey Draper had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Maroons. Joshua McClary added 12 points.

Roanoke was 0 of 13 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 14 times.

Radford 67, Campbell 65

Kenyon Giles had 14 points Saturday to lead the host Highlanders (18-13, 12-6 Big South) past the Camels (13-17, 8-10).

It was Shane Nichols' second game as Radford's acting head coach in the wake of head coach Darris Nichols' drunken driving arrest.

Radford will be the third seed in the Big South tournament. The Highlanders will meet sixth-seeded Winthrop in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

Justin Archer grabbed 14 rebounds for Radford.

DaQuan Smith made one of two free throws to extend the Radford lead to 67-64 with seven seconds to go. Ricky Clemons of the Camels made just one of three free throws with three seconds left.

Western Carolina 85, VMI 66

Tre Jackson had 22 points and six 3-pointers Saturday to lead the Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 SoCon) past the visiting Keydets (7-24, 2-16).

The Catamounts made 14 3-pointers to VMI's 11.

Tyler Houser had 26 point and five 3-pointers for VMI. Asher Woods had 16 points. Taeshaud Jackson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers.

VMI will be the No. 10 seed in the league tournament.