MIDLOTHIAN — Lord Botetourt High School graduate and Samir Davidov of George Mason is one of four golfers who are tied for second place after Friday’s first round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club.

Haymarket amateur and former George Mason standout Scott Shingler leads the 144-man field with a 5-under 66.

Davidov shot a 4-under 67. He is tied for second with Virginia Tech golfers Mehrbaan Singh and David Stanford and ex-Hokie Drew Brockwell.

Lord Botetourt graduate and Virginia Tech rising freshman Ashton Harper is one of five golfers who are tied for sixth at 3-under 68. Radford University’s Bryce Corbett and ex-Hokie Joey Lane are also among that group. Lane was the lowest pro on the day.

Seven golfers are tied for 11th at 2-under 69, including former Northside and Charleston Southern golfer Justin Young, former Franklin County and Hampden-Sydney golfer John Hatcher Ferguson and former Blacksburg High School and Radford University golfer and current pro Hunter Duncan.

Twelve golfers are tied for 18th at 1-under 70, including former Bassett and Longwood golfer Blake Carter and ex-Hokie and current pro Connor Burgess.

The three-day tournament, which features amateurs and pros, is being conducted by the Virginia State Golf Association and the Middle Atlantic PGA.

McCarter repeats at

Super Senior tourneyVan McCarter of Roanoke’s Blue Hills Golf Club won the 70-and-older division of the 38th VSGA Super Senior Stroke Play Championship last week at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst.

McCarter won that division for the second straight year. He shot a 4-over 148 in the two-day tournament.

Mike Howell won the 65-and-older division with an even-par 144. Jack Allara of Hidden Valley Country Club tied David Partridge for second at 2-over 146.

Mike Brown won the 75-and-older division for the second straight year with a 5-over 149.

Kaur takes 3rd

at VSGA girls tourneyAshnoor Kaur of Roanoke finished third at the 54th VGA Junior Girls Championship earlier this month at Orchard Creek Golf Course in Waynesboro.

Macie Rasmussen, 14, of Chesapeake won with an even-par 216. Langley High School’s Alina Ho, the reigning Virginia High School League state Class 6 champ, was second at 217. Kaur, a rising ninth grader, shot a 218.

The tournament expanded from 36 holes to 54 holes this year.

Moyers part of hall classBath County native Bob Moyers, 87, is part of the new class of the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.

Moyers has won 13 VSGA championships, with all of them coming after he turned 55 years old.

The five-man class was announced last week and will be inducted in October.