Longwood-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This will be the Big South opener for both schools. Because of the Big South’s scheduling model for this season, these teams will also meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Radford. … The Lancers have not only lost to Wake Forest and VMI but also to NCAA Division III member Greensboro College. Longwood is coming off a win over North Carolina A&T. … Radford has beaten Longwood eight straight times. … This is the earliest Big South opener for either team in five years. … Juan Munoz averages 13.5 points for the Lancers, while Fah’Mir Ali averages 10.4 points for the Highlanders.