Longwood-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men’s basketball

Longwood at Radford

Monday

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Longwood 1-3, 0-0 Big South; Radford 1-4, 0-0.

Notes: This will be the Big South opener for both schools. Because of the Big South’s scheduling model for this season, these teams will also meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Radford. … The Lancers have not only lost to Wake Forest and VMI but also to NCAA Division III member Greensboro College. Longwood is coming off a win over North Carolina A&T. … Radford has beaten Longwood eight straight times. … This is the earliest Big South opener for either team in five years. … Juan Munoz averages 13.5 points for the Lancers, while Fah’Mir Ali averages 10.4 points for the Highlanders.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

