Longwood-VMI basketball preview capsule
Longwood-VMI basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Tuesda, 5 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Longwood 0-1; VMI 1-1

Notes: The Lancers opened the season with a 71-60 loss at Wake Forest last Friday. Six of the 10 players who saw action for the Lancers in the game, including four starters, were making their Longwood debuts. … This game was added to the schedule over the weekend, filling the hole that was created when Lancaster Bible College announced two weeks ago it would not be able to visit VMI on Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues. Longwood was also looking for a game because two of its foes canceled. … Greg Parham averages 17 points for VMI. … Point guard Juan Munoz had 13 points in Longwood’s opener. … Longwood was 14-18 overall and 9-9 in Big South play last year. … A limited number of tickets for this game are available.

- Mark Berman

