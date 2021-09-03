Looking to test your luck? Here are the legal betting apps, ranked

Summary: These guys (along with DraftKings) get the highest average rating from users, and it’s easy to see why. BetMGM has loads of fun promotions, including a weekly $10 free bet anytime you place at least $50 in wagers from Monday through Sunday. I also like that playing here gets you into the M life Rewards ecosystem, which can unlock discounts at brick-and-mortar casinos in the MGM family. Just two knocks here: The risk-free bet is returned as a free bet if it loses, and (more importantly) the everyday lines aren’t the best.

Summary: This is my book of choice. It starts with terrific lines, which mirror those you’ll find on the Vegas strip. The best way to make (or save) money in sports gambling is to bet good lines, and Caesars has them. Navigation is easy. Promotions enhance many of the wagers I would make anyway (example: Bet $50 on the Phillies moneyline, get an extra $25 in free bets for every home run they hit in the game). Similar to BetMGM, playing here gets you into the Caesars Rewards program, which can benefit those who like casino gambling. Just be careful with that juicy risk-free bet; it’s refunded as a free bet if it loses.