Lord Botetourt grad Olivia Bray makes final at U.S. Olympic swimming trials

OMAHA, Neb. — Lord Botetourt graduate Olivia Bray of the University of Texas and Kate Douglass of UVa advanced to Monday’s 100-meter butterfly final with their performances Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

Douglass was fourth overall (57.07 seconds) in the 16-woman semifinals, with Bray seventh (58.07). They made Monday night’s eight-woman final. The top finisher in the semis was Yorktown High School’s Torri Huske, a Stanford recruit who broke the American record with a time of 55.78.

Douglass had finished third (57.29) and Bray 14th (58.90) in the prelims Sunday morning to advance to the semis.

Bray earned Big 12 newcomer of the year honors as a Texas freshman this year. She took second in the 200 butterfly and seventh in the 100 butterfly at the NCAA championships.

Virginia Tech’s A.J. Pouch was ninth overall in the men’s 100 breaststroke semifinals (1:00.48) Sunday night, with UVa’s Noah Nichols 11th (1:00.66). Neither made Monday’s eight-man final. The top finisher in the semis was Michael Andrew, who broke the American record with a time of 58.14.

Pouch had finished 10th (1:00.36) and Nichols 14th (1:00.66) in the prelims Sunday morning to advance to the 16-man semis.