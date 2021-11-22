Loss was great 'medicine' for W&L men's soccer

The Washington and Lee men's soccer team had not lost a game all season until it was upset in the ODAC semifinals.

But the Generals haven't lost since — and now they are in the NCAA Division III final four for the first time in their history.

W&L (18-1-2) has gone 4-0 in the NCAA tournament, including a 3-1 win over visiting Messiah in a quarterfinal Sunday.

Generals coach Michael Singleton had a hunch that W&L's 3-2 overtime loss to Randolph in the ODAC semifinals on Nov. 3 would be good for his team.

"It was definitely the medicine we needed," Singleton said Monday in a phone interview. "The guys sort of realized that if they wanted to reach the goals they had set for themselves we had to buckle down and focus a bit better and do what we're capable of. And sure enough, they've responded.

"The first NCAA game, we showed ourselves to be better. But then each game we've played, we've been better and better and better. … With the increased pressure and success, they've been mentally more focused."

The Generals will not play again until next week.