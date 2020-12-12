Marine Corps up next for Navy receiver and Hidden Valley grad Ryan Mitchell

"The kid works, and he always did from the day he stepped on campus," Yokitis said. "He worked in the weight room. He worked on his route-running. He worked on his quickness.

"The kid is the ultimate grinder."

The nationally ranked Midshipmen went 11-2 last season, tying the school record for victories and winning both the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy and the Liberty Bowl. They broke the school single-season records for rushing offense and total offense.

"It was super special for me, being on one of the greatest teams to come through here — on one of the greatest offenses, too," he said.

'The best decision'

At the Naval Academy, Mitchell rises by 6:30 a.m. so he is on time for morning formation. His classes start at 8 a.m.

The daily receivers meeting is at 12:25 p.m. After an afternoon class, Mitchell reports to practice. After a weight-lifting session and dinner, he studies in his room.

"Long days," he said. "My roommates, teammates, those are the guys that kind of make it worth it.

"The military stuff kind of sucks most of the time, but the people are what get you through everything."