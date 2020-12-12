Marine Corps up next for Navy receiver and Hidden Valley grad Ryan Mitchell

This has been a tough season for Navy receiver Ryan Mitchell.
The Hidden Valley High School graduate broke his hand in practice the week before the season opener, so he was limited to special-teams duty for the first two games.
The senior then started five straight games at receiver before suffering a broken collarbone in an Oct. 31 loss at SMU.
That injury put a premature end to his final football season.
"It was a pretty emotional time back in the locker room [after the game], knowing it was my last football game," Mitchell said Thursday in a phone interview from his Annapolis, Maryland, school. "A lot of disappointment, sadness."
Although Mitchell was unable to play in Navy's regular-season finale at Army on Saturday, he did don his football uniform and was one of the three flag bearers who helped lead the team onto the field.
He did play in the rivalry game the past two years.
"It feels really big, playing in it. You've got to kind of calm yourself down and really tell yourself it's just a football game," he said. "There's people watching in all parts of the world, which is really cool."
One of Mitchell's 12 starts last year came in the Midshipmen's first win over Army since 2015.
"There's really no better feeling. It was amazing just to go out there and win that game," he said. "It means so much to our team. It also means to much to our deployed troops out there, all the Marines and sailors."
Mitchell will become a Marine himself next year.
Mitchell, who plans to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in May with a degree in political science, has decided to fulfill his five-year military obligation by serving in the Marine Corps instead of in the Navy.
"I've met a lot of Marines and it kind of fits the way I am as a person — their culture, kind of doing things with full effort, intense," Mitchell said.
He will have the rank of second lieutenant.
"This kid has grown a lot as a football player but more importantly, as a man, as a leader," Navy receivers coach Mick Yokitis said.
'Smooth' receiver
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Mitchell had 75 catches for 1,067 yards and 17 touchdowns as a Hidden Valley junior in 2015, earning All-Timesland second-team honors.
"There's just kids that are natural route-runners," Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. "It's really hard to find a 6-3 kid that is so smooth as he is."
Mitchell, who also shined at safety, hoped to reap a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.
"We always were season-ticket holders at Virginia Tech for Ryan's whole life, so he grew up a huge Virginia Tech fan," said his father, Richard Mitchell.
But Mitchell broke his ankle at a Tech camp in June 2016, so he did not get the chance to make much of an impression to the Hokies' new coaching staff. Tech did offer him a spot as a preferred walk-on.
Mitchell reaped scholarship offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Navy, as well as offers from Columbia and Cornell.
Weaver put Mitchell in touch with former Hidden Valley and Navy receiver Matt Aiken, who had concluded his Navy football career as a senior co-captain in 2013.
Aiken was stationed in Norfolk when he recommended the Midshipmen in a 2016 call with Mitchell.
"I … told him it would be the best decision of his life," said Aiken, who is now a Navy lieutenant working at the Pentagon. "That's the way it was for me. It's definitely more than football; you're getting a career."
Mitchell verbally committed to Navy in the summer of 2016.
"I couldn't pass up on the opportunity to go to Navy — have school paid for, have a guaranteed job when I graduate, have a top-notch education, play big-time football," he said.
Mitchell made the All-Timesland first team and the Group 3A all-state first team as a Hidden Valley senior in 2016, when he had 85 catches for 1,289 yards and 10 TDs.
'Ultimate grinder'
Mitchell was used to catching a lot of passes for Hidden Valley, but he picked a college program that employs a run-heavy option offense.
"It really takes a selfless and hard-nosed person to be a wide receiver at the Naval Academy," Aiken said. "Watching Ryan play, he definitely has that mentality.
"I think he's going to do incredible in the Marine Corps."
Receivers at Navy need to develop their blocking skills.
"You've got to be very physical as a wide receiver here," Mitchell said. "You're blocking, typically, defensive ends and linebackers. I've always been a physical player, but coming here really made me love that.
"Catching the ball was cool, but getting to whoop somebody blocking was even cooler."
Mitchell wound up seeing action as a true freshman in 2017. He made his debut in the team's Military Bowl win over Virginia.
"Growing up as a Virginia Tech fan, it was really cool to be able to be on the field and hit some UVa players," he said.
Mitchell played in every game as a sophomore backup, when he had four receptions.
He started in all but one game as a junior last year. He had eight catches for 183 yards and one TD.
"The kid works, and he always did from the day he stepped on campus," Yokitis said. "He worked in the weight room. He worked on his route-running. He worked on his quickness.
"The kid is the ultimate grinder."
The nationally ranked Midshipmen went 11-2 last season, tying the school record for victories and winning both the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy and the Liberty Bowl. They broke the school single-season records for rushing offense and total offense.
"It was super special for me, being on one of the greatest teams to come through here — on one of the greatest offenses, too," he said.
'The best decision'
At the Naval Academy, Mitchell rises by 6:30 a.m. so he is on time for morning formation. His classes start at 8 a.m.
The daily receivers meeting is at 12:25 p.m. After an afternoon class, Mitchell reports to practice. After a weight-lifting session and dinner, he studies in his room.
"Long days," he said. "My roommates, teammates, those are the guys that kind of make it worth it.
"The military stuff kind of sucks most of the time, but the people are what get you through everything."
Because Mitchell broke his hand while making a block in preseason practice, he had to wear a cast for the first two games of this season. He was limited to playing on the punt return and kickoff return units.
Once the cast came off, Mitchell resumed his starting receiver role in the third game. He had five catches for 156 yards and one TD this year before breaking his collarbone.
"He was playing great football, elite football right before he got hurt — as good as a wideout's played here for us," Yokitis said.
"His ability to make people miss after he made plays was unbelievable. He made some diving catches for us this year. He was able to do it all in the run game [as a blocker] and in the pass game."
Mitchell was serving on the punt-block team in the Oct. 31 game against SMU when the injury occurred.
"I was rushing right up the middle. I got to their back wall, which is typically their defensive linemen," he said. "I just put my shoulder down, tried to hit [the lineman] as hard as I could.
"Right after that hit, I knew there was something wrong."
He had surgery a few days later.
Mitchell has been serving as a "player-coach" since then.
Navy is expected to play in the Military Bowl, so Mitchell's coaching duties are not over yet.
He has been the leader of the receiver group all season.
"He took his leadership to the next level, which is what they're going to ask him to do … when he becomes a bad-ass Marine," Yokitis said.
Mitchell said deciding to play football for Navy was "the best decision" of his life.
"I'm way more ahead than I thought I would be at this point in my life. That's because I made the decision to come here," he said. "I get to graduate as an officer in May. I get to serve my country. I got to play big-time football. And I got a really good education."
