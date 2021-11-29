Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at leaving Auburn or St. Bonaventure on my ballot and putting one of them at No. 25. But I decided to keep Ohio University (5-1) in my No. 25 slot -- I just can't kick out a team that did not lose this past week. Ohio beat Mount St. Mary's and Concordia -- not quality wins, but not a reason to evict Ohio, either. But Ohio visits LSU on Wed., so this could be Ohio's last week on my ballot. I will be replacing Ohio with LSU on next week's ballot if LSU wins that game. Ohio also faces St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.