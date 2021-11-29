Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I booted Auburn after its double-OT loss to UConn. No shame in a double OT loss, but I needed to make room for other teams (such as UConn).
I evicted St. Bonaventure after its home loss to Northern Iowa. Another tough call, but again, I needed to make room for other teams and that was a bad home loss.
I evicted Alabama after its loss to Iona.
I kicked out Virginia Tech after its losses to Memphis and Xavier.
I booted Illinois after its loss to Cincinnati.
Here is the ballot.
1. Duke (7-0) moves up five spots to No. 1 after beating The Citadel and knocking off Gonzaga in Vegas. Next: a big game Tuesday at Ohio State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
2. Gonzaga (6-1) falls a spot after squashing UCLA and losing to Duke. Next: Mon. against Tarleton and a big game Saturday against Alabama in Seattle.
3. Purdue (6-0) stays here after beating Omaha. Next: a good game Tuesday against Florida State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and another good game Friday against Iowa.
4. UCLA (6-1) drops two spots after beating Bellarmine, losing to Gonzaga in Vegas and winning at UNLV. Next: Wed. against Colorado and Sun. at Washington.
5. VIllanova (4-2) stays here after beating La Salle. Next: Wed. against Penn and Sat. against St. Joe's.
6. Baylor (7-0) moves up three spots after beating Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State to win the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.
7. Texas (4-1) stays here after beating California Baptist. Next: Monday against Sam Houston State and Friday against Texas Rio Grande Valley.
8. BYU (6-0) stays here after beating Texas Southern and winning at Utah. Next: Wed. at Utah Valley and Sat. at Missouri State.
9. Kentucky (5-1) moves up two spots after beating Albany and North Florida. Next: Mon. against Central Michigan.
10. Kansas (5-1) falls six spots after beating North Texas, losing to Dayton and beating Iona in an ESPN tourney in Florida. Next: Fri. at St. John's.
11. Arizona (6-0) moves up three spots after beating Sacramento State. Next: Thurs. against Washington and Sun. at Oregon State.
12. Florida (6-0) moves up nine spots after beating Cal and Ohio State to win the Fort Myers tourney and defeating Troy. Next: Wed. at Oklahoma.
13. Tennessee (4-1) moves up four spots after beating Tenn. Tech. Next: Tues. against Presbyterian and Sat. at Colorado.
14. Arkansas (6-0) moves up nine spots after beating Kansas St. and Cincinnati to win the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City and defeating Penn. Next Wed. against Central Arkansas and Sat. against Little Rock.
15. Iowa State (6-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Xavier and Memphis to win the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn. Next: Wed. against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Sat. at Creighton.
16. Michigan State (5-2) cracks my ballot here after beating Loyola of Chicago and UConn and losing to Baylor in the Bahamas tourney. Next: Wed. against Louisville in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sat. game against Toledo.
17. UConn (6-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Auburn, losing to Michigan State and beating VCU in the Bahamas. Next: Tues. against Maryland-Eastern Shore and Sat. against Grambling.
18. Memphis (5-1) drops eight spots after beating Virginia Tech and losing to Iowa St. in the Brooklyn tourney. Next: Wed. at Georgia and Sat. at Mississippi.
19. Xavier (5-1) stays here after losing to Iowa State and beating Virginia Tech in Brooklyn. Next: Wed. against Central Michigan and Sun. at Oklahoma State.
20. Ohio St. (4-2) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Seton Hall and losing to Florida in the Fort Myers tourney. Next: the big game Tuesday against Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sun. visit to Penn St.
21. Seton Hall (5-1) falls nine spots after losing to Ohio St. and beating Cal in the Fort Myers tourney and defeating Bethune-Cookman. Next: Wed. against Wagner and Sat. against Nyack.
22. Wisconsin (5-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Texas A&M, Houston and St. Mary's to win the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. Next: Wed. against Ga. Tech in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a good game Sat. against Marquette.
23. Houston (5-1) falls eight spots after beating Butler, losing to Wisconsin and beating Oregon in the Maui Invitational. Next: Tues. against Northwestern St. and Fri. against Bryant.
24. Colorado St. (7-0) stays here after beating Northeastern to win the Paradise Jam tourney in the Virgin Islands and defeating Northern Colorado. Next: Wed. against Little Rock and Sat. against Saint Mary's.
25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at leaving Auburn or St. Bonaventure on my ballot and putting one of them at No. 25. But I decided to keep Ohio University (5-1) in my No. 25 slot -- I just can't kick out a team that did not lose this past week. Ohio beat Mount St. Mary's and Concordia -- not quality wins, but not a reason to evict Ohio, either. But Ohio visits LSU on Wed., so this could be Ohio's last week on my ballot. I will be replacing Ohio with LSU on next week's ballot if LSU wins that game. Ohio also faces St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.