Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

20. Providence (10-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Vermont and Central Connecticut. The Friars did not jump on my ballot because of those two wins, but because they have a win at Wisconsin plus a win over Texas Tech that is looking pretty good. So those two quality wins make up for the loss at UVa. Next: the huge game Sat. at UConn.

21. Wisconsin (8-2) falls three spots after beating Indiana and scoring only 55 points in a loss at Ohio State. The Badgers are now behind the Providence team that beat them. Next: Wed. against Nicholls.

22. Houston (8-2) stays here after beating Alcorn State and losing at Alabama. Next: Tuesday against Louisiana and Sat. against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth.

23. Texas Tech (7-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Tennessee in OT in New York. Next: Tues. against Arkansas State and the huge game Saturday against Gonzaga in Phoenix.

24. Tennessee (7-2) falls 11 spots after losing to Texas Tech in that ugly game in New York and beating UNC Greensboro. Next: Tuesday against USC Upstate and Saturday against Memphis in Nashville.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at San Francisco, Loyola of Chicago, West Virginia and North Carolina. But in the end, I decided to drop Texas (6-2) 17 spots and leave the Longhorns on my ballot at No. 25 after it lost at Seton Hall. There is obviously no shame in Texas' losses this season at Gonazaga and at Seton Hall. But Texas also lacks a quality win, so while it does not get kicked off the ballot, it does go all the way down to No. 25. Next: Tues. against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Sunday against Stanford in Vegas.

