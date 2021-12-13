Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to submit a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out Kentucky after it lost at Notre Dame. Not enough meat on the resume to make up for that bad loss. But if Kentucky beats Ohio State on Saturday, it will be back on the ballot.
I evicted Arkansas after it lost at Oklahoma. Again, not enough meat on the resume to make up for that lopsided loss. But we will see how the team bounces back.
I booted Florida after it lost to Texas Southern and Maryland.
I did not have to evict BYU after its loss to Creighton because I had already booted BYU last week.
I also have a new No. 1 -- again.
Here is the ballot.
1. Baylor (9-0) moves up two spots on my ballot after squashing Villanova. Baylor also owns a quality win over Michigan State. Next: Saturday at Oregon.
2. Duke (7-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Tues. against South Carolina State, Thursday against Appalachian State and Saturday against Cleveland State.
3. Alabama (8-1) moves up four spots after beating Houston. With another quality win on its resume to go along with that win over Gonzaga, I am now ready to put Alabama ahead of the Zags on my ballot. Next: Tuesday at slumping Memphis and Saturday against Jacksonville State.
4. Gonzaga (8-2) stays here after beating Merrimack. Next: a huge game Saturday against Texas Tech in Phoenix.
5. UCLA (9-1) stays here after winning at Marquette. Next: Wed. against Alabama State and a big game Saturday against North Carolina in Vegas.
6. Kansas (8-1) moves up four spots after beating UTEP and Missouri. Next: Sat. against Stephen F. Austin.
7. Arizona (9-0) moves up four spots after beating Wyoming and winning at Illinois. Next: Wed. against Northern Colorado and Sat. against California Baptist.
8. Purdue (9-1) falls seven spots after losing at Rutgers and beating N.C. State in OT in Brooklyn. Next: Sat. against Butler in Indianapolis.
9. Ohio State (8-2) moves up three spots after beating Towson and thrashing Wisconsin. Next: the big game Saturday against Kentucky in Vegas.
10. Villanova (7-3) falls four spots after beating Syracuse and only scoring 36 points in the loss at Baylor. Next: Fri. at Creighton.
11. Iowa State (10-0) moves up four spots after beating Iowa and Jackson State. Next: Sunday against Southeastern Louisiana.
12. Seton Hall (9-1) moves up nine spots after beating Texas and Rutgers. Next: an intriguing game Saturday against Iona at Madison Square Garden.
13. Michigan State (9-2) moves up three spots after winning at Minnesota and beating Penn State. Next: Tues. against Oakland in Detroit.
14. Xavier (9-1) moves up five spots after beating Ball State and Cincinnati. Xavier was not ranked in the AP poll last week, but perhaps this week more voters will join me in ranking Xavier. Next: Wed. against Morehead State and Saturday against Marquette.
15. Colorado State (10-0) moves up eight spots after beating Miss. State in Fort Worth. CSu was not ranked in the AP poll last week, but perhaps this week more voters will join me in ranking CSU. Next: Sat. against Tulsa in Fort Worth.
16. LSU (9-0) moves up eight spots after beating Ga. Tech in Atlanta. Next: Tues. against Northwestern State and Saturday against La. Tech in Bossier City.
17. Southern Cal (10-0) moves up eight spots after beating Eastern Kentucky and Long Beach State. Next: Wed. against Russell Turner's UC Irvine squad and Sat. against Georgia Tech in Phoenix.
18. UConn (9-2) falls a spot after losing at West Virginia and beating St. Bonaventure in Newark. Next for the injury-plagued Huskies: a huge game Saturday against Providence.
19. Auburn (8-1) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Nebraska. Auburn has bounced back from that double-OT loss to UConn with five straight wins, including a win over Loyola of Chicago that is looking better and better. Next: Tues. against North Alabama and Sat. at St. Louis.
20. Providence (10-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Vermont and Central Connecticut. The Friars did not jump on my ballot because of those two wins, but because they have a win at Wisconsin plus a win over Texas Tech that is looking pretty good. So those two quality wins make up for the loss at UVa. Next: the huge game Sat. at UConn.
21. Wisconsin (8-2) falls three spots after beating Indiana and scoring only 55 points in a loss at Ohio State. The Badgers are now behind the Providence team that beat them. Next: Wed. against Nicholls.
22. Houston (8-2) stays here after beating Alcorn State and losing at Alabama. Next: Tuesday against Louisiana and Sat. against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth.
23. Texas Tech (7-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Tennessee in OT in New York. Next: Tues. against Arkansas State and the huge game Saturday against Gonzaga in Phoenix.
24. Tennessee (7-2) falls 11 spots after losing to Texas Tech in that ugly game in New York and beating UNC Greensboro. Next: Tuesday against USC Upstate and Saturday against Memphis in Nashville.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at San Francisco, Loyola of Chicago, West Virginia and North Carolina. But in the end, I decided to drop Texas (6-2) 17 spots and leave the Longhorns on my ballot at No. 25 after it lost at Seton Hall. There is obviously no shame in Texas' losses this season at Gonazaga and at Seton Hall. But Texas also lacks a quality win, so while it does not get kicked off the ballot, it does go all the way down to No. 25. Next: Tues. against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Sunday against Stanford in Vegas.