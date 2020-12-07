Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

25. For this last spot, I looked at Marquette, Rutgers, Michigan, UVa, Florida, UConn and Indiana. I also looked very hard at dropping Wisconsin from No. 4 to No. 25 and leaving the Badgers on my ballot after their last-second loss at Marquette. But I'm going to put Wisconsin in the penalty box until it gets a noteworthy win, which it can do Wednesday against Louisville. Instead, I gave the No. 25 spot to a team that actually did win at Marquette -- Oklahoma State (4-0). The Cowboys won at Marquette 70-62 last Tuesday, then beat Oakland over the weekend. So I will reward Oklahoma State for beating the team that Wisconsin could not. Next for OSU: Tuesday against Oral Roberts and Sat. at Wichita State.