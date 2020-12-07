 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
0 comments

Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

{{featured_button_text}}
West Virginia Gonzaga Basketball

Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi (11) talks with Jalen Suggs (1) during the team's win over West Virginia.

 Darron Cummings

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Wisconsin after its last-second loss at Marquette, although it was a tough call.

I booted Oregon after the Ducks lost to Missouri.

I evicted Kentucky after it lost to Kansas and Georgia Tech.

Here is the ballot.

1. Gonzaga (3-0) stays here after beating West Virginia. Next: on pause because of COVID-19.

2. Baylor (3-0) stays here after beating Illinois. Next: Tues. against Nicholls and a big game Sunday against Texas.

3. Iowa (3-0) stays here after beating Western Illinois. Next: a big game Tuesday against North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, a Friday game with Iowa State and a Sunday game with Northern Illinois.

4. Michigan State (5-0) moves up nine spots after winning at Duke, beating Detroit Mercy and beating Western Michigan. Next: a big game Wednesday at UVa in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sunday game against Oakland.

5. Illinois (3-1) stays here after losing to Baylor. Next: a big game Tuesday at Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and another big game Sat. at Missouri. Tough week.

6. Kansas (4-1) stays here after beating Kentucky, Washburn and North Dakota State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Creighton, a Fri. game with Omaha and a Sunday game with Tarleton.

7. Richmond (2-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Wofford, Wednesday against Northern Iowa and a big game Sunday at WVU.

8. Houston (4-0) stays here after beating South Carolina. Next: Wed. against Sam Houston State and Sat. against Rice.

9. Virginia Tech (4-0) stays here after beating VMI. Next: Tuesday against Penn State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

10. Villanova (4-1) moves up four spots after beating Hartford and winning at Texas. Next: Fri. at Georgetown.

11. Creighton (3-0) stays here after beating Omaha and Kennesaw State. Next: the big game Tuesday at Kansas and a Fri. game with Nebraska.

12. West Virginia (4-1) stays here after losing to Gonzaga and winning at Georgetown. Next: Wed. against Robert Morris and the big game Sunday against Richmond.

13. Texas (4-1) moves up 10 spots after beating Davidson, Indiana and UNC to win the Maui Invitational in Asheville and losing at home to Villanova. Next: Wed. against Texas State and the big road game Sunday against Baylor.

14. Duke (2-1) falls four spots after losing to Michigan State and beating Bellarmine. Next: the big game Tuesday with Illinois and a Sat. game with Charleston Southern.

15. North Carolina (3-1) moves up seven spots after beating UNLV and Stanford and losing to Texas in the Maui Invitational in Asheville. Next: a big game at Iowa on Tuesday in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

16. Florida State (1-0) stays here after beating North Florida. Next: a good game Wednesday against Indiana in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and another good game Sunday with Florida.

17. Tennessee (0-0) drops two spots after another idle week. I hate to drop a team after an idle week, but I needed to make room above to reward teams that did play this past week. Next: the Vols will finally open Tuesday against Colorado, then have a Saturday game with Cincinnati.

18. Ohio State (3-0) stays here after beating Morehead State. Next: a Tuesday game at Notre Dame in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sunday game with Cleveland State.

19. San Diego State (4-0) stays here after beating St. Katherine. Next: a big game Thursday at Arizona State.

20. Saint Louis (3-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: Tues. against Central Arkansas and Sat. against Evansville.

21. Texas Tech (4-1) stays here after beating Troy and Grambling. Next: Wed. against Abilene Christian and Sat. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Frisco, Texas.

22. Arizona State (3-1) moves up three spots after winning at Cal. Next: the big game Thursday against San Diego State and a Sunday game at Grand Canyon.

23. Missouri (3-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Oregon in Omaha and winning at Wichita State. Next: Wed. against Liberty and the big game Sat. against Illinois.

24. Louisville (4-0) cracks my ballot here after thumping Western Kentucky to go along with three Week 1 wins, including a win over Seton Hall. Next: a big game Wednesday at Wisconsin in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, if Louisville's COID-19 issues are over.

25. For this last spot, I looked at Marquette, Rutgers, Michigan, UVa, Florida, UConn and Indiana. I also looked very hard at dropping Wisconsin from No. 4 to No. 25 and leaving the Badgers on my ballot after their last-second loss at Marquette. But I'm going to put Wisconsin in the penalty box until it gets a noteworthy win, which it can do Wednesday against Louisville. Instead, I gave the No. 25 spot to a team that actually did win at Marquette -- Oklahoma State (4-0). The Cowboys won at Marquette 70-62 last Tuesday, then beat Oakland over the weekend. So I will reward Oklahoma State for beating the team that Wisconsin could not. Next for OSU: Tuesday against Oral Roberts and Sat. at Wichita State.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert