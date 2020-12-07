Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Wisconsin after its last-second loss at Marquette, although it was a tough call.
I booted Oregon after the Ducks lost to Missouri.
I evicted Kentucky after it lost to Kansas and Georgia Tech.
Here is the ballot.
1. Gonzaga (3-0) stays here after beating West Virginia. Next: on pause because of COVID-19.
2. Baylor (3-0) stays here after beating Illinois. Next: Tues. against Nicholls and a big game Sunday against Texas.
3. Iowa (3-0) stays here after beating Western Illinois. Next: a big game Tuesday against North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, a Friday game with Iowa State and a Sunday game with Northern Illinois.
4. Michigan State (5-0) moves up nine spots after winning at Duke, beating Detroit Mercy and beating Western Michigan. Next: a big game Wednesday at UVa in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sunday game against Oakland.
5. Illinois (3-1) stays here after losing to Baylor. Next: a big game Tuesday at Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and another big game Sat. at Missouri. Tough week.
6. Kansas (4-1) stays here after beating Kentucky, Washburn and North Dakota State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Creighton, a Fri. game with Omaha and a Sunday game with Tarleton.
7. Richmond (2-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Wofford, Wednesday against Northern Iowa and a big game Sunday at WVU.
8. Houston (4-0) stays here after beating South Carolina. Next: Wed. against Sam Houston State and Sat. against Rice.
9. Virginia Tech (4-0) stays here after beating VMI. Next: Tuesday against Penn State in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
10. Villanova (4-1) moves up four spots after beating Hartford and winning at Texas. Next: Fri. at Georgetown.
11. Creighton (3-0) stays here after beating Omaha and Kennesaw State. Next: the big game Tuesday at Kansas and a Fri. game with Nebraska.
12. West Virginia (4-1) stays here after losing to Gonzaga and winning at Georgetown. Next: Wed. against Robert Morris and the big game Sunday against Richmond.
13. Texas (4-1) moves up 10 spots after beating Davidson, Indiana and UNC to win the Maui Invitational in Asheville and losing at home to Villanova. Next: Wed. against Texas State and the big road game Sunday against Baylor.
14. Duke (2-1) falls four spots after losing to Michigan State and beating Bellarmine. Next: the big game Tuesday with Illinois and a Sat. game with Charleston Southern.
15. North Carolina (3-1) moves up seven spots after beating UNLV and Stanford and losing to Texas in the Maui Invitational in Asheville. Next: a big game at Iowa on Tuesday in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
16. Florida State (1-0) stays here after beating North Florida. Next: a good game Wednesday against Indiana in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and another good game Sunday with Florida.
17. Tennessee (0-0) drops two spots after another idle week. I hate to drop a team after an idle week, but I needed to make room above to reward teams that did play this past week. Next: the Vols will finally open Tuesday against Colorado, then have a Saturday game with Cincinnati.
18. Ohio State (3-0) stays here after beating Morehead State. Next: a Tuesday game at Notre Dame in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and a Sunday game with Cleveland State.
19. San Diego State (4-0) stays here after beating St. Katherine. Next: a big game Thursday at Arizona State.
20. Saint Louis (3-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: Tues. against Central Arkansas and Sat. against Evansville.
21. Texas Tech (4-1) stays here after beating Troy and Grambling. Next: Wed. against Abilene Christian and Sat. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Frisco, Texas.
22. Arizona State (3-1) moves up three spots after winning at Cal. Next: the big game Thursday against San Diego State and a Sunday game at Grand Canyon.
23. Missouri (3-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Oregon in Omaha and winning at Wichita State. Next: Wed. against Liberty and the big game Sat. against Illinois.
24. Louisville (4-0) cracks my ballot here after thumping Western Kentucky to go along with three Week 1 wins, including a win over Seton Hall. Next: a big game Wednesday at Wisconsin in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, if Louisville's COID-19 issues are over.
25. For this last spot, I looked at Marquette, Rutgers, Michigan, UVa, Florida, UConn and Indiana. I also looked very hard at dropping Wisconsin from No. 4 to No. 25 and leaving the Badgers on my ballot after their last-second loss at Marquette. But I'm going to put Wisconsin in the penalty box until it gets a noteworthy win, which it can do Wednesday against Louisville. Instead, I gave the No. 25 spot to a team that actually did win at Marquette -- Oklahoma State (4-0). The Cowboys won at Marquette 70-62 last Tuesday, then beat Oakland over the weekend. So I will reward Oklahoma State for beating the team that Wisconsin could not. Next for OSU: Tuesday against Oral Roberts and Sat. at Wichita State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!