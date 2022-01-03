 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

No evictions this week, though.

Here is the ballot:

1. Baylor (13-0) stays here after beating Northwestern State and winning at Iowa State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Oklahoma and a Saturday game at TCU.

2. Duke (11-1) stays here after an idle week due to COVID-19 issues. Next: Tuesday against Georgia Tech and a Sat. game against Miami.

3. Gonzaga (11-2) stays here after beating North Alabama. Next: a big game Thursday against San Francisco and a Sat. game against Pepperdine.

4. Purdue (12-1) stays here after beating Nicholls State. Next: a huge game Monday against Wisconsin and a Sat. visit to Penn State.

5. UCLA (8-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: finally returning to action Wed. against Arizona State, and a Sat. game at California.

6. Kansas (11-1) stays here after beating Nevada and George Mason. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma State and a huge game Sat. at Texas Tech.

7. Auburn (12-1) moves up six spots after beating LSU. Next: Tues. at South Carolina and Sat. against Florida.

8. Michigan State (12-2) stays here after beating High Point and winning at Northwestern. Next: Wed. against Nebraska and Sat. at Michigan.

9. Ohio State (9-2) stays here after finally returning to action with an OT win at Nebraska. Next: Thursday against Indiana and Sunday against Northwestern.

10. Arizona (11-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Mon. against Washington and Sat. at Arizona State.

11. Iowa State (12-1) falls four spots after losing to Baylor. Next: a huge game Wed. against Texas Tech and a big game Sat. at Oklahoma.

12. Villanova (9-4) moves up four spots after winning at Seton Hall. Next: a big game Wed. against Creighton and a Sat. game at DePaul.

13. Providence (13-1) moves up five spots after beating Seton Hall and winning at DePaul. Next: Tuesday at Marquette and Sat. against St. John's.

14. Southern Cal (12-0) stays here after another idle week. Next: finally returning to action at Cal on Thursday, and a Sat. game at Stanford.

15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after another idle week. Next: finally returning to action Tuesday against Air Force, and a Friday game at Boise State.

16. LSU (12-1) falls five spots after losing at Auburn. Next: a huge game Tuesday against Kentucky and another huge game Sat. against Tennessee.

17. Xavier (11-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: Friday at Butler.

18. Alabama (10-3) moves up seven spots after beating Tennessee. Next: Wed. at Florida and Sat. at Missouri.

19. Wisconsin (10-2) moves up a spot after beating Illinois State. Next: the huge game Monday at Purdue, a good game Thursday against Iowa and a Sunday game at Maryland.

20. Houston (12-2) moves up a spot after winning at Temple. Next: Wed. at South Florida and Sat. against Wichita State.

21. Kentucky (11-2) moves up a spot after beating Missouri and High Point. Next: the huge game Tuesday at LSU and a Sat. game against Georgia.

22. Seton Hall (9-3) drops 10 spots after losing two games (at Providence and against Villanova) while being short-handed. Next: Tues. at Butler and a big game Sat. against UConn.

23. Texas Tech (10-2) stays here after beating Alabama State. Next: the huge game Wed at Iowa State and the huge game Saturday against Kansas.

24. Texas (11-2) stays here after beating Incarnate Word and West Virginia. Next: Tuesday at Kansas State and Sat. at Oklahoma State.

25. Tennessee (9-3) falls six spots after losing a game (Alabama) while being short-handed. Next: Wed. against Mississippi and the huge game Sat. at LSU.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

