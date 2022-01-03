Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

No evictions this week, though.

Here is the ballot:

1. Baylor (13-0) stays here after beating Northwestern State and winning at Iowa State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Oklahoma and a Saturday game at TCU.

2. Duke (11-1) stays here after an idle week due to COVID-19 issues. Next: Tuesday against Georgia Tech and a Sat. game against Miami.

3. Gonzaga (11-2) stays here after beating North Alabama. Next: a big game Thursday against San Francisco and a Sat. game against Pepperdine.

4. Purdue (12-1) stays here after beating Nicholls State. Next: a huge game Monday against Wisconsin and a Sat. visit to Penn State.

5. UCLA (8-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: finally returning to action Wed. against Arizona State, and a Sat. game at California.

6. Kansas (11-1) stays here after beating Nevada and George Mason. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma State and a huge game Sat. at Texas Tech.

7. Auburn (12-1) moves up six spots after beating LSU. Next: Tues. at South Carolina and Sat. against Florida.

8. Michigan State (12-2) stays here after beating High Point and winning at Northwestern. Next: Wed. against Nebraska and Sat. at Michigan.

9. Ohio State (9-2) stays here after finally returning to action with an OT win at Nebraska. Next: Thursday against Indiana and Sunday against Northwestern.

10. Arizona (11-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Mon. against Washington and Sat. at Arizona State.

11. Iowa State (12-1) falls four spots after losing to Baylor. Next: a huge game Wed. against Texas Tech and a big game Sat. at Oklahoma.

12. Villanova (9-4) moves up four spots after winning at Seton Hall. Next: a big game Wed. against Creighton and a Sat. game at DePaul.

13. Providence (13-1) moves up five spots after beating Seton Hall and winning at DePaul. Next: Tuesday at Marquette and Sat. against St. John's.

14. Southern Cal (12-0) stays here after another idle week. Next: finally returning to action at Cal on Thursday, and a Sat. game at Stanford.

15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after another idle week. Next: finally returning to action Tuesday against Air Force, and a Friday game at Boise State.

16. LSU (12-1) falls five spots after losing at Auburn. Next: a huge game Tuesday against Kentucky and another huge game Sat. against Tennessee.

17. Xavier (11-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: Friday at Butler.

18. Alabama (10-3) moves up seven spots after beating Tennessee. Next: Wed. at Florida and Sat. at Missouri.

19. Wisconsin (10-2) moves up a spot after beating Illinois State. Next: the huge game Monday at Purdue, a good game Thursday against Iowa and a Sunday game at Maryland.

20. Houston (12-2) moves up a spot after winning at Temple. Next: Wed. at South Florida and Sat. against Wichita State.

21. Kentucky (11-2) moves up a spot after beating Missouri and High Point. Next: the huge game Tuesday at LSU and a Sat. game against Georgia.

22. Seton Hall (9-3) drops 10 spots after losing two games (at Providence and against Villanova) while being short-handed. Next: Tues. at Butler and a big game Sat. against UConn.

23. Texas Tech (10-2) stays here after beating Alabama State. Next: the huge game Wed at Iowa State and the huge game Saturday against Kansas.

24. Texas (11-2) stays here after beating Incarnate Word and West Virginia. Next: Tuesday at Kansas State and Sat. at Oklahoma State.

25. Tennessee (9-3) falls six spots after losing a game (Alabama) while being short-handed. Next: Wed. against Mississippi and the huge game Sat. at LSU.

