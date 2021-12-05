Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out BYU after its overtime loss at Utah Valley.
I evicted Memphis after its losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.
I booted Ohio U. after its loss at LSU.
Here is the ballot:
1. Purdue (8-0) moves up two spots on my ballot after beating Florida State and Iowa. Purdue, which owns neutral-court wins over North Carolina and Villanova, deserves to be the new No. 1 after Duke lost to Ohio State. Next: Thursday against Rutgers and Sunday against N.C. State in Brooklyn.
2. Duke (7-1) falls one spot after losing at Ohio State. Next: Tues. against South Carolina State, Thurs. against Appalachian State and Sat. against Cleveland State.
3. Baylor (8-0) moves up three spots after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff — not because of that win but because of Baylor's overall season, including a win over Michigan State. Next: a huge game Sunday against Villanova.
4. Gonzaga (7-2) falls two spots after beating Tarleton St. and losing to Alabama in Seattle. Next: Thurs. against Merrimack and Sunday against Washington.
5. UCLA (8-1) drops a spot after beating Colorado and getting a forfeit win over Washington. Don't like to drop a team when it has not lost during the week, but I wanted to move Baylor up from No. 6 to No. 3. Next: a good game Sat. at Marquette.
6. Villanova (6-2) drops a spot after winning at Penn and beating St. Joe's. Again, I dropped the Wildcats only so I could move up Baylor. Next: Tues. against Syracuse at Madison Square Garden and the huge game Sunday at Baylor.
7. Alabama (7-1) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after knocking off Gonzaga. Next: a huge game Sat. against Houston.
8. Texas (6-1) falls a spot after beating Sam Houston State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Don't like to drop a team after a 2-0 week, but Alabama beat Gonzaga and Texas was not able to, so Alabama deserves to be head of Texas. Next: a huge game Thurs. at Seton Hall.
9. Kentucky (6-1) stays here after beating Central Michigan. Next: Tues. against Southern and Sat. at Notre Dame.
10. Kansas (6-1) stays here after winning at St. John's. Next: Tues. against UTEP and Sat. against Missouri.
11. Arizona (7-0) stays here after winning at Oregon State. Next: Wed. against unbeaten Wyoming and a good game Sat. at Illinois.
12. Ohio State (5-2) moves up eight spots after beating Duke and Penn State. Next: Wed. against Towson and a huge game Sat. against Wisconsin.
13. Tennessee (6-1) stays here after beating Presbyterian and winning at Colorado. Next: a good game Tues. against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden and Sat. against UNC Greensboro.
14. Arkansas (8-0) stays here after beating Central Arkansas and Little Rock. Next: Tues. against Charlotte and an intriguing game Sat. at Oklahoma.
15. Iowa State (8-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and winning at Creighton. Next: a good game Thurs. against Iowa and Sunday against Jackson State.
16. Michigan State (7-2) stays here after beating Louisville and Toledo. Next: Wed. at unbeaten Minnesota and Sat. against Penn State.
17. UConn (8-1) stays here after beating Maryland-Eastern Shore and Grambling. Next: Wed. at West Virginia and a good game Saturday against St. Bonaventure in Newark.
18. Wisconsin (7-1) moves up four spots after winning at Ga. Tech and beating Marquette. Next: a good game Wed. against Indiana and the huge game Sat. at Ohio State.
19. Xavier (7-1) stays here after beating Central Michigan and winning at Oklahoma State. Next: Wed. against Ball St. and Sat. against Cincinnati.
20. Florida (5-1) drops eight spots after losing at Oklahoma. Next: Monday against Texas Southern, Wed. against North Florida and Sun. against Maryland and interim coach Danny Manning in Brooklyn.
21. Seton Hall (7-1) stays here after beating Wagner and Nyack. Next: the huge game Thurs. against Texas and a Sun. game against Rutgers.
22. Houston (7-1) moves up a spot after beating Northwestern St. and Bryant. Next: Mon. against Alcorn St. and the huge game Sat. at Alabama.
23. Colorado State (9-0) moves up a spot after beating Little Rock and Saint Mary's. Next: Sat. against Miss. State in Fort Worth, Texas.
24. LSU (8-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Ohio U. Next: Sat. at Ga. Tech.
25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at North Carolina. I also thought about dropping BYU down to this spot and leaving BYU on my ballot. I also eyed Auburn and Oklahoma. But in the end, I decided to put Southern Cal (8-0) on my ballot at No. 25 after USC beat Utah and won at Washington State. USC gets the spot on its overall body of work, including five wins away from home. Next: Tues. against Eastern Kentucky and Sun. against Long Beach St.