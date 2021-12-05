 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out BYU after its overtime loss at Utah Valley.

I evicted Memphis after its losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

I booted Ohio U. after its loss at LSU.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (8-0) moves up two spots on my ballot after beating Florida State and Iowa. Purdue, which owns neutral-court wins over North Carolina and Villanova, deserves to be the new No. 1 after Duke lost to Ohio State. Next: Thursday against Rutgers and Sunday against N.C. State in Brooklyn.

2. Duke (7-1) falls one spot after losing at Ohio State. Next: Tues. against South Carolina State, Thurs. against Appalachian State and Sat. against Cleveland State.

3. Baylor (8-0) moves up three spots after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff — not because of that win but because of Baylor's overall season, including a win over Michigan State. Next: a huge game Sunday against Villanova.

4. Gonzaga (7-2) falls two spots after beating Tarleton St. and losing to Alabama in Seattle. Next: Thurs. against Merrimack and Sunday against Washington.

5. UCLA (8-1) drops a spot after beating Colorado and getting a forfeit win over Washington. Don't like to drop a team when it has not lost during the week, but I wanted to move Baylor up from No. 6 to No. 3. Next: a good game Sat. at Marquette.

6. Villanova (6-2) drops a spot after winning at Penn and beating St. Joe's. Again, I dropped the Wildcats only so I could move up Baylor. Next: Tues. against Syracuse at Madison Square Garden and the huge game Sunday at Baylor.

7. Alabama (7-1) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after knocking off Gonzaga. Next: a huge game Sat. against Houston.

8. Texas (6-1) falls a spot after beating Sam Houston State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley.  Don't like to drop a team after a 2-0 week, but Alabama beat Gonzaga and Texas was not able to, so Alabama deserves to be head of Texas. Next: a huge game Thurs. at Seton Hall.

9. Kentucky (6-1) stays here after beating Central Michigan. Next: Tues. against Southern and Sat. at Notre Dame.

10. Kansas (6-1) stays here after winning at St. John's. Next: Tues. against UTEP and Sat. against Missouri.

11. Arizona (7-0) stays here after winning at Oregon State. Next: Wed. against unbeaten Wyoming and a good game Sat. at Illinois.

12. Ohio State (5-2) moves up eight spots after beating Duke and Penn State. Next: Wed. against Towson and a huge game Sat. against Wisconsin.

13. Tennessee (6-1) stays here after beating Presbyterian and winning at Colorado. Next: a good game Tues. against Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden and Sat. against UNC Greensboro.

14. Arkansas (8-0) stays here after beating Central Arkansas and Little Rock. Next: Tues. against Charlotte and an intriguing game Sat. at Oklahoma.

15. Iowa State (8-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and winning at Creighton. Next: a good game Thurs. against Iowa and Sunday against Jackson State.

16. Michigan State (7-2) stays here after beating Louisville and Toledo. Next: Wed. at unbeaten Minnesota and Sat. against Penn State.

17. UConn (8-1) stays here after beating Maryland-Eastern Shore and Grambling. Next: Wed. at West Virginia and a good game Saturday against St. Bonaventure in Newark.

18. Wisconsin (7-1) moves up four spots after winning at Ga. Tech and beating Marquette. Next: a good game Wed. against Indiana and the huge game Sat. at Ohio State.

19. Xavier (7-1) stays here after beating Central Michigan and winning at Oklahoma State. Next: Wed. against Ball St. and Sat. against Cincinnati.

20. Florida (5-1) drops eight spots after losing at Oklahoma. Next: Monday against Texas Southern, Wed. against North Florida and Sun. against Maryland and interim coach Danny Manning in Brooklyn.

21. Seton Hall (7-1) stays here after beating Wagner and Nyack. Next: the huge game Thurs. against Texas and a Sun. game against Rutgers.

22. Houston (7-1) moves up a spot after beating Northwestern St. and Bryant. Next: Mon. against Alcorn St. and the huge game Sat. at Alabama.

23. Colorado State (9-0) moves up a spot after beating Little Rock and Saint Mary's. Next: Sat. against Miss. State in Fort Worth, Texas.

24. LSU (8-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Ohio U. Next: Sat. at Ga. Tech.

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at North Carolina. I also thought about dropping BYU down to this spot and leaving BYU on my ballot. I also eyed Auburn and Oklahoma. But in the end, I decided to put Southern Cal (8-0) on my ballot at No. 25 after USC beat Utah and won at Washington State. USC gets the spot on its overall body of work, including five wins away from home. Next: Tues. against  Eastern Kentucky and Sun. against Long Beach St.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

