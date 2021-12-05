Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

5. UCLA (8-1) drops a spot after beating Colorado and getting a forfeit win over Washington. Don't like to drop a team when it has not lost during the week, but I wanted to move Baylor up from No. 6 to No. 3. Next: a good game Sat. at Marquette.

6. Villanova (6-2) drops a spot after winning at Penn and beating St. Joe's. Again, I dropped the Wildcats only so I could move up Baylor. Next: Tues. against Syracuse at Madison Square Garden and the huge game Sunday at Baylor.

7. Alabama (7-1) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after knocking off Gonzaga. Next: a huge game Sat. against Houston.

8. Texas (6-1) falls a spot after beating Sam Houston State and Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Don't like to drop a team after a 2-0 week, but Alabama beat Gonzaga and Texas was not able to, so Alabama deserves to be head of Texas. Next: a huge game Thurs. at Seton Hall.

9. Kentucky (6-1) stays here after beating Central Michigan. Next: Tues. against Southern and Sat. at Notre Dame.

10. Kansas (6-1) stays here after winning at St. John's. Next: Tues. against UTEP and Sat. against Missouri.