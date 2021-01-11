Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

14. West Virginia (9-4) moves up two spots after winning at Oklahoma State and losing to Texas in a close shave. Next: the big game Tues. at Baylor and a Sat. game with TCU.

15. Missouri (7-2) falls five spots after losing at Miss. State. Next: Sat. at Texas A&M.

16. Illinois (9-4) falls two spots after winning at Northwestern and losing at home to Maryland. Next: Wed. at Nebraska and a big game Sat. against Ohio State.

17. Minnesota (10-4) falls two spots after losing at Michigan and at Iowa. Next: the big game Sat. against Michigan.

18. Ohio State (9-3) moves up two spots after winning at Rutgers. Next: a good game Wed. against Northwestern and a big game Sat. at Illinois.

19. Virginia Tech (9-2) falls two spots after losing at Louisville and beating Notre Dame. Next: a big game Tues. against Duke and a Sat. game at Wake Forest.

20. Alabama (9-3) cracks my ballot here after beating Florida and winning at Auburn. Alabama has won five in a row, including a win at Tennessee. Next: Tues. at Kentucky and Sat. against Arkansas.