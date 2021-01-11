 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
Zags

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi.

 AP

It's time to send another Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Rutgers after it lost to Michigan State and Ohio State. Rutgers has lost four of its last five games, including three straight.

I evicted Northwestern after its lopsided loss to Illinois. Northwestern has lost three in a row.

I booted Oregon after it lost at Colorado.

I kicked out Florida after it lost to Alabama and Kentucky.

I did not have to add Louisville or Ohio State because I had those teams on my ballot last week.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (12-0) stays here after beating BYU and winning at Portland. Next: Thurs. against Pepperdine and Sat. at Saint Mary's.

2. Baylor (11-0) stays here after beating Oklahoma and winning at TCU. Next: a big game Tuesday at West Virginia and a big game Saturday at Texas Tech.

3. Villanova (8-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: another idle week. The Wildcats' COVID pause is not expected to end until Jan. 19 at the earliest.

4. Texas (10-1) stays here after beating Iowa State and winning at West Virginia. Next: a big game Wed. against Texas Tech and a Sat. game with Kansas State.

5. Kansas (10-2) stays here after winning at TCU and beating Oklahoma. Next: a big game Tues. at Oklahoma State and a Sat. game with Iowa State.

6. Creighton (10-2) stays here after beating Seton Hall and St. John's. Next: Sat. at Butler.

7. Iowa (11-2) stays here after winning at Maryland and beating Minnesota. Next: a big game Thurs. against Michigan State.

8. Michigan (10-0) stays here after beating Minnesota. Next: a big game Tuesday against Wisconsin and a big game Sat. at Minnesota.

9. Tennessee (9-1) stays here after beating Arkansas and winning at Texas A&M. Next: Tues. at Vanderbilt and a Sat. rematch with Vandy.

10. Wisconsin (10-2) moves up two spots after beating Indiana in double OT. Next: the big game Tues. at Michigan and a big game Friday at Rutgers.

11. Houston (10-1) stays here after beating Wichita State and Tulane. Next: Thurs. at South Florida and a Sunday game with UCF.

12. Clemson (9-1) moves up six spots after beating N.C. State in OT. Next: hopefully the Tigers' COVID pause ends with Saturday's big game against UVa.

13. Louisville (8-1) moves up 12 spots after beating Virginia Tech. Next: Wed. at Wake Forest and Sat. at Miami.

14. West Virginia (9-4) moves up two spots after winning at Oklahoma State and losing to Texas in a close shave. Next: the big game Tues. at Baylor and a Sat. game with TCU.

15. Missouri (7-2) falls five spots after losing at Miss. State. Next: Sat. at Texas A&M.

16. Illinois (9-4) falls two spots after winning at Northwestern and losing at home to Maryland. Next: Wed. at Nebraska and a big game Sat. against Ohio State.

17. Minnesota (10-4) falls two spots after losing at Michigan and at Iowa. Next: the big game Sat. against Michigan.

18. Ohio State (9-3) moves up two spots after winning at Rutgers. Next: a good game Wed. against Northwestern and a big game Sat. at Illinois.

19. Virginia Tech (9-2) falls two spots after losing at Louisville and beating Notre Dame. Next: a big game Tues. against Duke and a Sat. game at Wake Forest.

20. Alabama (9-3) cracks my ballot here after beating Florida and winning at Auburn. Alabama has won five in a row, including a win at Tennessee. Next: Tues. at Kentucky and Sat. against Arkansas.

21. UCLA (9-2) cracks my ballot here after winning at Arizona State and at Arizona. UCLA has won four in a row, including a win over Colorado, since losing to Ohio State. UCLA also beat Marquette last month. Next: Thurs. against Wash. State and Sat. against Washington.

22. Saint Louis (7-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: another idle week; the team's COVID pause is not expected to end until a Jan. 20 game at UMass.

23. Colorado (8-3) cracks my ballot here after beating Oregon. Colorado has also won at Southern Cal. Next: Monday at Utah, Wed. against Cal and Sat. against Stanford.

24. Oklahoma State (8-3) falls one spot after losing at home to WVU and winning at Kansas State. Next: the big game Tues. against Kansas and a Sat. game with Oklahoma.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Boise State, Southern Cal, Winthrop and Drake. I also eyed Texas Tech, UVa and Duke. But in the end, I decided to have UConn (6-1) crack my ballot at No. 25 after its wins at Marquette and at Butler. UConn also has a win over Southern Cal. Its lone loss was in OT to Creighton. Next for UConn: Monday at DePaul.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

