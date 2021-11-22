Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
Five teams got the axe.
I booted Michigan after it lost to Seton Hall at home and lost to Arizona in a Vegas tourney.
I evicted Oregon after it was thrashed by BYU in Portland.
I kicked out North Carolina after it lost to Purdue and Tennessee in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney. UNC's defense is not worthy of being ranked.
I kicked out Ohio State after it lost at Xavier. OSU will be without injured Justice Sueing for awhile.
I booted Maryland after it lost to George Mason.
Here is the ballot heading into what should be a fun week of even more holiday tournaments:
1. Gonzaga (4-0) stays here after beating Alcorn St. and Bellarmine. Next: Monday against Central Michigan in Vegas, a big game Tuesday against UCLA in Vegas and another big game Friday against Duke in Vegas.
2. UCLA (4-0) stays here after beating Long Beach St. and North Florida. Next: Monday against Bellarmine in Vegas, the big game Tuesday against Gonzaga in Vegas and Saturday at UNLV.
3. Purdue (5-0) moves up two spots after beating Wright St. at home and defeating North Carolina and Villanova to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney in Connecticut. Next: Fri. against Omaha.
4. Kansas (3-0) stays here after beating Stony Brook. Next: Thursday against North Texas on the first day of a tourney in Orlando.
5. Villanova (3-2) drops two spots after beating Howard at home and then defeating Tennessee and losing to Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney in Connecticut. Next: Sunday against La Salle at the Palestra.
6. Duke (5-0) stays here after beating Gardner-Webb and Lafayette. Next: Monday against The Citadel at home and then the big game against Gonzaga on Friday in Vegas.
7. Texas (3-1) moves up two spots after beating Northern Colorado and San Jose State. Next: Wed. against California Baptist.
8. BYU (4-0) cracks my ballot here after it squashed Oregon in Portland and beat Central Methodist. The Cougars, who made the NCAAs last season, also boast opening-week wins over Cleveland State and San Diego State. I had Oregon at No. 8 on my ballot last week, so I will slide BYU right into that spot. Next: Wed. against Texas Southern and Saturday at Utah.
9. Baylor (4-0) moves up two spots after beating Central Arkansas and Stanford. Next: Wed. against Arizona State on the first day of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
10. Memphis (4-0) stays here after beating St. Louis and Western Kentucky. Next: a big game Wed. against Virginia Tech on the first night of the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn.
11. Kentucky (3-1) moves up two spots after beating Mount St. Mary's and Ohio. Next: Mon. against Albany and Fri. against North Florida.
12. Seton Hall (3-0) cracks my ballot here after winning at Michigan. Next: a big game Monday against Ohio State in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tourney.
13. Auburn (3-0) drops a spot after rallying to win at South Florida. Hate to drop a team after winning, but Seton Hall had a more impressive road win. Next: a big game Wed. against UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
14. Arizona (5-0) cracks my ballot here after beating North Dakota State at home and then defeating Wichita State and Michigan to win the Roman Main Event in Vegas. Next: Sat. against Sacramento St.
15. Houston (3-0) moves up three spots after beating UVa. Next: Monday against Butler in the relocated Maui Invitational in Vegas.
16. St. Bonaventure moves up six spots after beating Boise St., Clemson and Marquette to win the Charleston Classic. Next: Sat. against Northern Iowa.
17. Tennessee (3-1) falls one spot after losing to Villanova and beating UNC in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut. Not going to ding the Vols too much since they did bounce back with the win over the Tar Heels. Next: Fri. against Tenn. Tech.
18. Alabama (4-0) falls a spot after it rallied in the second half to beat South Alabama and then defeated Oakland. Hate to drop a team after winning, but the Vols had a better win this week than the Tide did. Next: Thursday against Iona in a tourney in Orlando.
19. Xavier (4-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Ohio State and Norfolk State. Next: Wed. against Iowa State in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, followed by a big Friday game in Brooklyn against Memphis or the Hokies.
20. Virginia Tech (5-0) stays here after beating Radford, Saint Francis (Pa.) and Merrimack. Next: the big game Wednesday in Brooklyn against Memphis.
21. Florida (3-0) stays here after beating Milwaukee. Next: Monday against Cal in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
22. Illinois falls seven spots after losing at Marquette. But the Illini were still without suspended star Kofi Cockburn, who will be back in action Monday, so I'm not going to kick the Illini off the ballot. Next: Monday against Cincinnati on the first day of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
23. Arkansas (3-0) moves up a spot after beating Northern Iowa. Next: Monday against Kansas St. in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
24. Colorado State (5-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Bradley and Creighton to advance to the final of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. The Rams also boast an opening-week win over Oral Roberts. Next: Monday against Northeastern on the Paradise Jam final.
25. Ohio University (3-1) stays here after beating Robert Morris and losing at Kentucky. No shame in losing at Kentucky, so I'm not going to kick Ohio off the ballot. I looked at UConn and Southern Cal, but Ohio still has a better win on its resume (Belmont) than either of those two teams. Next: Mon. against Mount St. Mary's and Friday against Concordia.