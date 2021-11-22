Mark Berman's AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

19. Xavier (4-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Ohio State and Norfolk State. Next: Wed. against Iowa State in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, followed by a big Friday game in Brooklyn against Memphis or the Hokies.

20. Virginia Tech (5-0) stays here after beating Radford, Saint Francis (Pa.) and Merrimack. Next: the big game Wednesday in Brooklyn against Memphis.

21. Florida (3-0) stays here after beating Milwaukee. Next: Monday against Cal in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

22. Illinois falls seven spots after losing at Marquette. But the Illini were still without suspended star Kofi Cockburn, who will be back in action Monday, so I'm not going to kick the Illini off the ballot. Next: Monday against Cincinnati on the first day of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

23. Arkansas (3-0) moves up a spot after beating Northern Iowa. Next: Monday against Kansas St. in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

24. Colorado State (5-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Bradley and Creighton to advance to the final of the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. The Rams also boast an opening-week win over Oral Roberts. Next: Monday against Northeastern on the Paradise Jam final.

25. Ohio University (3-1) stays here after beating Robert Morris and losing at Kentucky. No shame in losing at Kentucky, so I'm not going to kick Ohio off the ballot. I looked at UConn and Southern Cal, but Ohio still has a better win on its resume (Belmont) than either of those two teams. Next: Mon. against Mount St. Mary's and Friday against Concordia.

