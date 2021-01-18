 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 ballot
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of the team's win against Saint Mary's.

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I could easily have not evicted anyone, but I needed to make room to put Texas Tech and Virginia back on my ballot after their marquee wins this past week. So I had to find two teams to kick out.

I booted Louisville after its loss at Miami.

And I kicked out Illinois after its home loss to Ohio State. Illinois has suffered back-to-back losses, including a home loss to Maryland.

Louisville and Illinois could very well be back on my ballot next week, but I need to evict them for now to recognize Texas Tech and UVa.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (14-0) stays here after beating Pepperdine and winning at Saint Mary's. Next: Sat. against Pacific.

2. Baylor (12-0) stays here after winning at Texas Tech. Next: a big game Monday against Kansas and a big game Saturday at Oklahoma State.

3. Villanova (8-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: hopefully the Wildcats will play Tuesday against Seton Hall and Saturday against Providence.

4. Iowa (12-2) moves up three spots after winning at Northwestern. Next: Sunday against Nebraska.

5. Texas (11-2) falls one spot after losing to Texas Tech and beating Kansas State. Next: Wed. at Iowa State and Sat. at TCU.

6. Michigan (11-1) moves up two spots after beating Wisconsin and losing at Minnesota. Next: Tuesday against Maryland and Friday at Purdue.

7. Tennessee (10-1) moves up two spots after beating Vanderbilt. Next: a good game Tuesday at Florida and a big game Saturday against Missouri.

8. Kansas (10-3) falls three spots after losing at Oklahoma State. Next: the big game Monday at Baylor and a Sat. game at Oklahoma.

9. Houston (11-1) moves up two spots after beating UCF. Next: Wed. against Tulsa and Sat. against Cincinnati.

10. Wisconsin (11-3) stays here after losing at Michigan and winning at Rutgers. Next: Wed. against Northwestern and a big game Sat. against Ohio State.

11. Minnesota (11-4) moves up six spots after handing Michigan its first loss. I am keeping Minnesota behind Wisconsin because it has lost at Wisconsin. Next: Sat. vs. Maryland.

12. Ohio State (11-3) moves up six spots after beating Northwestern and winning at Illinois. Next: Tuesday against Purdue and the big game Sat. at Wisconsin.

13. Virginia Tech (11-2) moves up six spots after beating Duke and winning at Wake Forest. Next: Wed. against Boston College and Sat. at Syracuse.

14. West Virginia (9-4) stays here after an idle week. Next: hopefully the teams' COVID pause ends Saturday at Kansas State.

15. Missouri (8-2) stays here after winning at Texas A&M. Next: Tuesday against South Carolina and the big game Sat. at Tennessee.

16. Alabama (11-3) moves up four spots after winning at Kentucky and beating Arkansas. Alabama has won seven in a row. This is the second straight week I have ranked Alabama; perhaps more voters will join me this week. Next: a good game Tues. at LSU and a Sat. game with Miss. State.

17. Oklahoma State (9-3) moves up seven spots after beating Kansas. Oklahoma State also boasts a win at Texas Tech. This is the third straight week Oklahoma State is on my ballot; perhaps more voters will join me this week. Next: the big game Saturday against Baylor.

18. Texas Tech (11-4) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after winning at Texas and losing to Baylor. Next: Wed. at TCU and Sat. against Iowa State.

19. Virginia (9-2) returns to my ballot for the first time since my preseason ballot after beating Notre Dame and winning at Clemson. Next: Sat. against Ga. Tech.

20. Creighton (10-3) falls 14 spots after losing in OT at Butler. Next: Wed. against Providence and a big game Sat. against UConn.

21. UCLA (11-2) stays here after beating Washington State and Washington. This is my second straight week ranking UCLA; perhaps more voters will join me this week. Next: a big game Tues. at Oregon, a Thurs. game at Cal and a Sat game with Stanford.

22. Saint Louis (7-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: hopefully the COVID pause ends Wed. at UMass, and a Sat. game with St. Bonaventure.

23. Colorado (11-3) stays here after beating Utah, Cal and Stanford. This is also my second straight week ranking Colorado; perhaps more voters will join me this week. Next: Wed. at Washington and Sat. at Washington State.

24. Clemson (9-2) falls 12 spots after losing big at home to UVa, albeit in Clemson's first game after a COVID pause. Next: Wed. at Ga. Tech and a good game Sat. at Florida State.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Louisville or Illinois on my ballot here. But in the end, I decided to leave UConn (7-1) here at No. 25 for the second straight week. After all, UConn went 1-0 on the week, having beaten DePaul. Next: Monday against St. John's, a good game Wed. against Xavier and the big game Sat. at Creighton.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

