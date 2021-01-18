Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 ballot

15. Missouri (8-2) stays here after winning at Texas A&M. Next: Tuesday against South Carolina and the big game Sat. at Tennessee.

16. Alabama (11-3) moves up four spots after winning at Kentucky and beating Arkansas. Alabama has won seven in a row. This is the second straight week I have ranked Alabama; perhaps more voters will join me this week. Next: a good game Tues. at LSU and a Sat. game with Miss. State.

17. Oklahoma State (9-3) moves up seven spots after beating Kansas. Oklahoma State also boasts a win at Texas Tech. This is the third straight week Oklahoma State is on my ballot; perhaps more voters will join me this week. Next: the big game Saturday against Baylor.

18. Texas Tech (11-4) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after winning at Texas and losing to Baylor. Next: Wed. at TCU and Sat. against Iowa State.

19. Virginia (9-2) returns to my ballot for the first time since my preseason ballot after beating Notre Dame and winning at Clemson. Next: Sat. against Ga. Tech.

20. Creighton (10-3) falls 14 spots after losing in OT at Butler. Next: Wed. against Providence and a big game Sat. against UConn.