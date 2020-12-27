Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 ballot

8. Texas (7-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: the big game Saturday at Kansas.

9. Tennessee (6-0) stays here after beating St. Joe's and USC Upstate. Next: a big game Wednesday at Missouri and a Sat. game with Alabama.

10. Missouri (6-0) stays here after beating Bradley. Next: the big game Wed. against Tennessee and a good game Saturday at Arkansas.

11. Creighton (7-2) moves up six spots after beating Xavier. Next: Sat. at Providence.

12. Northwestern (6-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Indiana and beating Ohio State. Northwestern has won three games in seven days, including the Dec. 20 win over Michigan State. Two wins over ranked foes, plus a quality road win. What a week. So the Big Ten leaders deserve to be in the top 12. Next: a big game Tuesday at Iowa and another big game Sunday at Michigan.

13. Rutgers (6-1) falls two spots after losing at Ohio State. Still keeping Rutgers ahead of the Illinois team it beat on Dec. 20. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against Purdue and a big game Sat. against Iowa.

14. Illinois (7-3) moves up a spot after winning at Penn State and beating Indiana. Next: intriguing game Saturday against Purdue.