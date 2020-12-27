Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I booted North Carolina after it lost at N.C. State.
I evicted Richmond after it lost to Hofstra.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (7-0) stays here after beating Northwestern State twice and thumping UVa in Texas. Next: Monday against Northern Arizona, Tuesday against Dixie State and an intriguing game Saturday against San Francisco.
2. Baylor (6-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: Tuesday against Central Arkansas and Saturday at Iowa State.
3. Kansas (8-1) moves up a spot after beating West Virginia. Next: a big game Saturday against Texas.
4. Villanova (8-1) moves up two spots after winning at Marquette. Next: idle this week because Villanova has gone on COVID-19 pause.
5. Houston (7-0) moves up two spots after beating Temple and winning at UCF. Next: Tuesday at Tulsa and an intriguing game Sunday at SMU.
6. West Virginia (7-2) falls a spot after losing at Kansas. Next: Tuesday against Northeastern and Saturday at Oklahoma.
7. Wisconsin (8-1) moves up nine spots after beating Nebraska and winning at Michigan State. Next: Monday against Maryland, a big game Thursday against Minnesota and a Sunday visit to Penn State.
8. Texas (7-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: the big game Saturday at Kansas.
9. Tennessee (6-0) stays here after beating St. Joe's and USC Upstate. Next: a big game Wednesday at Missouri and a Sat. game with Alabama.
10. Missouri (6-0) stays here after beating Bradley. Next: the big game Wed. against Tennessee and a good game Saturday at Arkansas.
11. Creighton (7-2) moves up six spots after beating Xavier. Next: Sat. at Providence.
12. Northwestern (6-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Indiana and beating Ohio State. Northwestern has won three games in seven days, including the Dec. 20 win over Michigan State. Two wins over ranked foes, plus a quality road win. What a week. So the Big Ten leaders deserve to be in the top 12. Next: a big game Tuesday at Iowa and another big game Sunday at Michigan.
13. Rutgers (6-1) falls two spots after losing at Ohio State. Still keeping Rutgers ahead of the Illinois team it beat on Dec. 20. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against Purdue and a big game Sat. against Iowa.
14. Illinois (7-3) moves up a spot after winning at Penn State and beating Indiana. Next: intriguing game Saturday against Purdue.
15. San Diego State (6-1) moves up four spots after squashing Saint Mary's. Next: an idle week because of UNLV's COVID issues.
16. Minnesota (8-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Iowa in OT. And that comes on the heels of a Dec. 20 win over Saint Louis. Minnesota's lone loss was at Illinois. Next: a big game Monday against Michigan State, a big game Thursday at Wisconsin and another big game Sunday against Ohio State. Challenging week.
17. Iowa (7-2) falls 14 spots after losing at Minnesota in OT. Next: the big game Tuesday against Northwestern and the big game Sunday at Rutgers.
18. Ohio State (7-2) stays here after beating Rutgers and losing at Northwestern. Next: Wed. against Nebraska and the big game Sunday at Minnesota.
19. Texas Tech (7-2) moves up a spot after winning at Oklahoma. Next: Tues. against Incarnate Word and a good game Saturday against Oklahoma State.
20. Michigan State (6-2) falls six spots after losing to Wisconsin. Next: the big game Monday at Minnesota and a Sat. visit to Nebraska.
21. Michigan (7-0) moves up a spot after winning at Nebraska. Next: Thursday at Maryland and the big game Sun. against Northwestern.
22. Xavier (8-1) moves down a spot after losing at Creighton. Next: an idle week because of Villanova's COVID pause.
23. Virginia Tech (7-1) stays here after beating Longwood. Next: Tues. against Miami and a big game Saturday at UVa.