Mark Berman's new AP top 25 men's baskeball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Virginia after it lost to N.C. State. The Cavaliers have lost three in a row, including two losses to unranked teams, and don't exactly have a mety resume.
I booted USC after it followed up a win over Oregon with losses to Colorado and Utah.
I evicted Belmont after it lost to Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State.
I kicked out Missouri after it lost to Ole Miss.
I booted Oregon after its lopsided loss to USC.
I did not have to evict Tennessee after the loss to Auburn because I booted the Vols last week.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (24-0) stays here after beating Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount. Next: an idle week before the WCC tournament.
2. Michigan (18-1) moves up a spot after beating Iowa and Indiana. Next: a big game Tuesday against Illinois and games Thursday and Sunday against Michigan State.
3. Baylor (18-1) falls a spot after beating Iowa State and losing to Kansas. Next: a big game Tuesday at West Virginia, a big game Thursday against Oklahoma State and a big game Sunday against Texas Tech. What a week.
4. Iowa (18-7) moves up seven spots after losing to Michigan and beating Ohio State. Hey, somebody has to be No. 4. Iowa has won five of its last six games. Next: Thursday against Nebraska and a big game Sunday against Wisconsin.
5. Illinois (18-6) stays here after losing at Michigan State, beating Nebraska and winning at Wisconsin. Next: the big game Tues. at Michigan and a big game Saturday at Ohio State.
6. Ohio State (18-7) falls two spots after losing at Michigan State and losing to Iowa. Buckeyes have lost three in a row. Next: the big game Saturday against Illinois.
7. West Virginia (17-6) moves up a spot after winning at TCU and beating Kansas State. Next: the big game Tuesday against Baylor, a Thursday game with TCU and a big game Saturday against Oklahoma State.
8. Alabama (19-6) falls one spot after losing at Arkansas and winning at Miss. State. Next: Tuesday against Auburn and Sat. at Georgia.
9. Houston (20-3) moves up three spots after beating Western Kentucky and South Florida. Next: Sunday against Memphis.
10. Arkansas (19-5) moves up 10 spots after beating Alabama and LSU. Next: Tues. at South Carolina and Sat. against Texas A&M.
11. Florida State (14-4) falls two spots after winning at Miami and losing at North Carolina. Next: Wed. against Boston College and Sat. at Notre Dame.
12. Kansas (18-8) moves up a spot after losing at Texas in OT and beating Baylor. Next: Thurs. against UTEP.
13. Oklahoma State (16-6) moves up six spots after beating Texas Tech in OT and winning at Oklahoma in OT. Next: a big rematch Monday against Oklahoma, the big game Thursday at Baylor and the big game Sat. at WVU. What a week, part II.
14. Texas (14-7) stays here after beating Kansas in OT and losing at Texas Tech. Next: Tuesday at Iowa State, a big game Thurs. at Oklahoma and a Sun. game at TCU.
15. Villanova (15-4) falls five spots after beating St. John's and losing at Butler. Next: a big game Wed. against Creighton and a Sat. game at Providence.
16. Oklahoma (14-7) falls 10 spots after losing at Kansas State and losing in OT to Oklahoma State. Next: the big game Monday at Oklahoma State and the big game Thursday against Texas.
17. Texas Tech (15-8) stays here after losing in OT at Oklahoma State and beating Texas. Next: Tuesday against TCU, Thursday against Iowa State and the big game Sun. at Baylor.
18. San Diego State (19-4) returns to my ballot here after an eight-week absence after beating Boise State twice. San Diego State has won 10 in a row and leads the Mountain West. Next: Wed. at UNLV.
19. Virginia Tech (15-5) falls four spots after losing to Georgia Tech after a long layoff and beating Wake Forest. Next: a good game Wed. against Louisville and a Sat. game at N.C. State.
20. Creighton (17-6) falls four spots after beating DePaul and losing at Xavier. Next: the big game Wed. at Villanova and a Sat. game with Butler.
21. Colorado (19-7) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after beating USC and UCLA. Next: Thurs. against Arizona State.
22. Purdue (16-8) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence not so much for winning at Penn State on Friday but for its overall body of work (including a sweep of Ohio State). Boilermakers have won five of their last seven and are in fourth place in the Big Ten. Next: a big game Tuesday against Wisconsin and a Sat. game against Indiana.
23. Loyola of Chicago (21-4) cracks my ballot here, no so much for its Friday and Saturday wins over Southern Illinois but for its overall body of work. Loyola has won 14 of its last 15 games and leads the Missouri Valley. Next: the Missouri Valley tournament.
24. BYU (19-5) cracks my ballot here, not so much for its Thursday win over San Francisco and Friday win over Saint Mary's but for its overall body of work (including a win at San Diego State). BYU has won six of its last seven. Next: an idle week before the WCC tourney.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Wichita State and Maryland. I also thought about keeping Oregon on my ballot here. I also eyed Winthrop, Clemson, St. Bonaventure and Toledo. But in the end, I decided to drop Wisconsin (16-9) two spots and keep the Badgers on my ballot in this spot after they lost at home to Illinois. No shame in that loss, but the Badgers have lost four of their last six. Next: the big game Tues. at Purdue and the big game Sun. at Iowa.