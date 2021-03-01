Mark Berman's new AP top 25 men's baskeball ballot

20. Creighton (17-6) falls four spots after beating DePaul and losing at Xavier. Next: the big game Wed. at Villanova and a Sat. game with Butler.

21. Colorado (19-7) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after beating USC and UCLA. Next: Thurs. against Arizona State.

22. Purdue (16-8) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence not so much for winning at Penn State on Friday but for its overall body of work (including a sweep of Ohio State). Boilermakers have won five of their last seven and are in fourth place in the Big Ten. Next: a big game Tuesday against Wisconsin and a Sat. game against Indiana.

23. Loyola of Chicago (21-4) cracks my ballot here, no so much for its Friday and Saturday wins over Southern Illinois but for its overall body of work. Loyola has won 14 of its last 15 games and leads the Missouri Valley. Next: the Missouri Valley tournament.

24. BYU (19-5) cracks my ballot here, not so much for its Thursday win over San Francisco and Friday win over Saint Mary's but for its overall body of work (including a win at San Diego State). BYU has won six of its last seven. Next: an idle week before the WCC tourney.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Wichita State and Maryland. I also thought about keeping Oregon on my ballot here. I also eyed Winthrop, Clemson, St. Bonaventure and Toledo. But in the end, I decided to drop Wisconsin (16-9) two spots and keep the Badgers on my ballot in this spot after they lost at home to Illinois. No shame in that loss, but the Badgers have lost four of their last six. Next: the big game Tues. at Purdue and the big game Sun. at Iowa.

